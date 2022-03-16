Survivor 42: Jackson Fox on His Unexpected Elimination

On the season 42 premiere of “Survivor,” fans watched in awe when castaway Jackson Fox was eliminated just 48 hours after stepping onto the island.

Fox made “Survivor” history as the first openly transgender contestant on the show, but his dream of winning Sole Survivor was cut short after production discovered an unknown piece of his medical history.

Prior to the show, Fox was weaning off the mood-stabilizing drug lithium. Fox initially chose not to disclose this information to production because he thought he would be off the drug when filming began. He informed production a day before filming, and production reluctantly allowed him to continue on the show. However, after Fox started to experience dizzy spells, production decided to remove him from the game for safety reasons.

Jackson Opens up About Elimination

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fox opened up about his unexpected exit from the show.

The 48-year-old shared that letting go of his “Survivor” dream was difficult.

“I cried. I remember I looked at [Jeff Probst] and said, ‘I don’t know why I’m crying,'” he told the publication. “I mean, I really couldn’t figure it out. I’ve been here three days and I’m crying, but you worked so hard to do this and we went through quarantine and it’s every emotion.”

The Texas native went on to say that the experience “broke” him.

“I just broke and I cried on the way back,” he told the outlet. “I remember sitting there thinking, ‘I’m looking at this beautiful water and this beautiful island,’ and you’re broken because your dreams of everything you’ve been thinking about for ten years is gone, just like that.”

Fox thinks fondly of his “Survivor” experience despite his premature elimination. He told Entertainment Weekly that being on the show was life-changing.

“I’ve never had more fun in my life than in those 48 hours, other than when I got married,” he said. “Those are the two most important moments of my life. And I’d do it all over again. Even if I knew I had only two to three days, I’d still do it all over.”

Jackson Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post

After his elimination from the show, Fox took to Instagram to thank “Survivor” fans for their support.

He shared a photo of himself on the show alongside the caption, “I just wanted to say to everyone who has been so supportive and kind this past week..it does NOT go unnoticed and it has meant more than I could tell you. For anyone who has sent me a DM, I’m doing my best to respond to each and every one. Again, thanks for all the love and for making this adventure even more worthwhile.”

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Fox’s exit.

“Your story was so beautiful! So grateful we got you on our screens, even just for one episode,” one fan wrote.

“Your story touched my heart. Let your light shine so bright!!!” another fan chimed in.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

