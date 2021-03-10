‘Survivor’ Alum Reveals How She Coped With Losing Her Baby

Survivor: San Juan Del Sur castaway Jaclyn Schultz Misch is recovering after losing her baby in December 2020. She recently updated fans with an Instagram story about some big life updates that have happened since her and her husband Jon’s tragic loss. Here’s what you need to know.

Misch Said It’s Been Hard to Pick Up The Pieces

Misch and her husband John’s journey to have a baby has been long and arduous. Misch has a rare condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) Syndrome, which means she has an underdeveloped or nonexistent uterus and vagina but fully functioning ovaries. Therefore, the Misches would be able to have a biological child using a gestational surrogate.

But in the many attempts, they have undergone two cycles of in-vitro fertilization, three embryo transfers, and two surrogates, she revealed in an Instagram post for National Infertility Awareness Week back in April 2020.

So when their second surrogate had carried their baby to 20 weeks, they thought they were home free and were about to do a gender reveal when the unthinkable happened and their baby died. They were able to spend time with Harper in the hospital when she was delivered stillborn.

In her latest Instagram story, Misch shared, “I feel like our life just shattered and crumbled to pieces. If you have been following along on our road to baby Misch, you know what I’m talking about. But I’m here. I just took a really long break just for myself, for our marriage, for, you know, all the things. So anyway, I’m here, I miss you guys.”

Misch Has Two New Big Life Updates

In an effort to move on and take her mind off of her loss, Misch revealed that she has been working as a periodontal assistant.

“I’ve been in the office twice a week, learning and watching the surgeries and learning the tools. I never thought that I would like that, but it’s really freakin’ cool, especially considering most of our family is in dentistry and implants and periodontists. It’s really nice to be able to kind of follow along in the conversation now and just get in there and learn,” said Misch, adding, “Plus, it’s been great to get out of the house for my mental health. Get out of the house, learn something new.”

Secondly, she announced that she has been hired by the Napa Valley Wine Academy to be one of their lead instructors for their online Wine 101 courses.

“It’s going to be a series of regional 101s. We’re starting with champagne. There’s gonna be interactive videos, there’s gonna be tasting kits with all of them. So that’s kind of underway right now on the back end, just writing out all the information and working with their team on developing them,” said Misch.

“Wine is super fun and these are developed for wine enthusiasts and consumers that just wanna learn more about their favorite regions, so that’s coming soon,” she concluded.

Misch Also Shared That a Celine Dion Song Has Provided a Lot of Comfort

The story ended with a video of the Misches singing along with “Ashes” by Celine Dion, in a moment of levity.

“I’ve been bending backwards ’til I’m broke, watching all these dreams go up in smoke. Let beauty come out of ashes, let beauty come out of ashes,” they sang.

And the final card had a simple message, “You don’t have to understand the plan of God to trust that God has a purpose.”

