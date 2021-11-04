Celebrate Jeff Probst’s 60th Birthday With His Funniest Moments

November 4, 2021, is none other than the 60th birthday of the “Survivor” host with the most, Jeff Probst. To celebrate the big day, we want to revisit some of the Emmy-winning host’s funniest “Survivor” moments.

There have been several quitters over the years on “Survivor” and Probst does not have time for their nonsense. On “Pearl Islands,” Probst told Osten Taylor, “This is a first for me … no need to vote and waste any more time. Grab your torch. Osten, per your wishes, go home.”

Savage.

He also had some strong words for NaOnka Mixon and “Purple” Kelly Shinn, who quit during the same Tribal Council during “Survivor: Nicaragua.” They wanted their torches snuffed and Probst didn’t want to because they were quitters. “We’re gonna keep them here at Tribal Council. They’ll be a reminder to you guys when you come back here as part of the jury of the decision you made to quit.”

Then when Colton Cumbie quit for the second time, Probst was absolutely livid, saying, “You’re quitting again?! … You came back for a second time because you said ‘I’ve changed, I’ve grown and I wanna show everybody.’ You’re now doing the exact opposite … a very selfish move.”

Benjamin “Coach” Wade became a beloved “Survivor” player by the time he wrapped up his third appearance, but when he first appeared on the show, he was quite the source for humor and Probst loved poking fun at his outrageous stories. At one Tribal Council (video above), Taj Johnson-George said that Coach tells the best stories around camp, like the one about the time he was captured by a tribe in the Amazon and he managed to escape and then paddled down the Amazon River for two days to get away.

“Coach, this really happened? Or this is a movie version of what you want to have happen?” asked Probst, adding, “Five, six, seven or eight life-or-death situations?!”

Then later at an immunity challenge, Probst said, “Coach, you continue to lose out on these nice rewards. All that life experience not helping you out here.”

Finally, at a different Tribal Council, Coach waxed poetic about going up against the best competitors, to which Probst snarked, “And then you voted out Brendan … so an honorable battle to you then means ‘as long as we both agree in how we’re gonna play this, I will battle you?'”

Three-time castaway Jonathan Penner loved to back-talk Probst at challenges and Probst hurled the smack talk right back at Penner. It was at times bordering on “are they going to fight each other?”, but the show obviously has a lot of love for Penner.

During “Winners at War,” they devoted a segment to highlighting Penner’s wife Stacy Title’s battle with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Sadly, Stacy died in early 2021.

But long before that, Probst and Penner’s faux feud was a highlight of “Cook Islands,” “Micronesia” and “Philippines.”

Probst really got some good licks in when the Hunahpu tribe on the “San Juan del Sur: Blood vs Water” season kept trying to barter with him after they first lost their flint and then ate all their rice.

“I am taunting you, put your flint back! You made the trade!” he shouted at them at the reward challenge. Then later, in exchange for more rice, he takes every reward item they had already won in the game as punishment.

People love Rupert Boneham and Colby Donaldson — and love to hate Russell Hantz — but Probst has no problem calling them out or smacking them down either.

During “Heroes vs. Villains,” he said to Rupert, “What part of that makes sense? Keeping your word in a game called outwit, outplay, outlast? Keeping your word because ‘I’m an honorable man and I want people to see me that way’? Because I’m looking at a tribe — y’all keeping your word is great, all it’s doing is giving you more time with me at Tribal Council.”

Then during the “Samoa” finale, Probst quipped to Russell, “Leave it to me to say it, one of those dumb-a** girls beat your a**,” in reference to Russell using the term “dumb-a** girls” and then losing the million-dollar prize to Natalie White by a vote of 7 to 2.

This exchange might actually be the best of all time, from “Heroes vs. Villains”:

Probst: “Colby, you have a look on your face like this is annoying or somehow insulting. I handed you the plate and you were like, ‘I don’t want this.'”

Colby: “I’m not annoyed with you, I’m ready to get to the challenge.”

Probst: “Free offer of chocolate, I’m just curious—”

Colby: “Don’t need it, let’s go.”

Probst: “I got the message, brother. We’ll go when I’m ready.”

Happy birthday, Jeff Probst!

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

