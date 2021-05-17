How Long Will Jeff Probst Host ‘Survivor’?

Award-winning “Survivor” host Jeff Probst has said several things in various interviews about how long he’ll host the show. Find out where he stands on that and how initially, he didn’t think they’d last very long.

Probst Told the Television Academy He Would ‘Host “Survivor” Til It’s Over’

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Probst commented that he owes it to production to host “Survivor” until it ends.

“I think I gotta host ‘Survivor’ til it’s over,” said Probst, adding, “How could I leave [creator Mark Burnett] … when [he] gave me this job? I’m at their beck and call, but on the other hand, why would I leave? I still enjoy it.”

Now, that interview is from a few years ago and more recently Probst has said that he now looks at it more as take one season at a time.

In an interview with IMDB TV, Probst revealed that back when they shot season one, he didn’t think they’d last three seasons, so getting this far has been an amazing ride. But he added, “We have people on our team that are like, ‘Oh, we’ll get to 50 [seasons].’ And I think, ‘Well, we gotta get through 41 first.'”

He added that you have to keep persuading your viewers to “take another ride with you” every season. But in a separate interview, he did tell “Entertainment Weekly” that he thinks he’ll stick around through season 50.

“At this point, yes,” said Probst when asked about hosting for five more years. “But I don’t like the pressure being that it’s all on me. That doesn’t feel great. I want to do it because we as a group want to keep doing it and keep finding ways to reinvent it.”

What might be interesting to see is if CBS decides to continue the show after Probst retires. Could it go on without him? We think it could with the right replacement.

Probst Said Good Seasons Hinge Very Heavily on the Cast

Jeff Probst on casting "Survivor" – EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORGFull interview at emmytvlegends.org/interviews/people/jeff-probst 2013-09-17T22:33:17Z

Probst said that what makes a good season is the cast — he and the other producers can only do so much. It really is about the cast.

“Once we have the people and we get down to eight or nine people, we can’t control what they do. So we either have a good group of eight or nine or we don’t. And if we don’t, we’re dead. Fortunately, our audience will hang in there [until the end of the season], but then they will tweet me and say, ‘That blew. Those last eight people blew,'” said Probst.

He also said that he thinks “any seasons where we bring people back are usually pretty good.” But it sounds like seasons 41 and 42, which are currently filming in Fiji, will most likely be all newbies — something a lot of fans are excited about as well.

But really, according to Probst, a good season of “Survivor” comes down to the compelling stories.

“I’ve liked 90 percent of our seasons. I’m super proud of our storytelling,” said Probst. “It’s really about storytelling.”

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

