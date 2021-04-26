Jeff Probst Weighs in On Past ‘Survivor’ Winners

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, longtime host Jeff Probst gave his opinion on “Survivor” winners Jenna Morasca, Ethan Zohn, and Sandra Diaz-Twine. He has incredibly insightful and interesting things to say about some of the games most famous players.

Here’s what Probst had to say.

Jenna Morasca Was a Game-Changer for ‘Survivor’

In the interview, Probst said that season six winner Jenna Morasca changed the game permanently because she was such an unexpected winner.

“The game kind of changed when Jenna won because Jenna wasn’t anybody anybody ever thought would ever win the game,” said Probst, adding that Morasca was really underestimated because she was only seen as “the hot chick.”

“She was kind of seen as sort of just the hot chick who probably wasn’t that smart and she outfoxed a lot of very smart people to win,” said Probst. “I think that was one of the evolutions is you realized man, there are a lot of ways to play ‘Survivor’ and one of them is to play on the perceptions that others have of you and just play right along until you smoke ’em at the end.”

Probst Said Sandra Diaz-Twine Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

At the time of the interview, they hadn’t yet filmed season 40, so Sandra Diaz-Twine was still the only two-time winner — she won season seven, “Pearl Islands,” and season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains.” But Probst still thought that fans don’t give Diaz-Twine enough credit because her gameplay isn’t that flashy.

“People still don’t give her credit for being a good player, yet she’s the only person that’s played twice and won twice. And she does it by one rule: make sure it ain’t me,” said Probst. “Every day, she says, ‘I wake up and I have one thing on my mind, make sure it ain’t me. I don’t worry about anything else — fire, fishing, nothing. Is it me? No? Good to go.'”

He Said Ethan Zohn Is The ‘Best Representative’ In the Show’s History

Ethan Zohn has been on quite an amazing journey since first appearing on “Survivor: Africa” back in 2001. Probst said that Zohn is one of the greatest people they’ve ever had on the show.

“Ethan Zohn is one of the best representatives we’ve ever had on ‘Survivor.’ He took his money and started a grass-roots soccer program to teach AIDS awareness through soccer all over the world and then was struck with cancer and has battled it twice,” marveled Probst, adding, “He is the nicest guy, he’s the most positive guy and he’s the greatest representative you could ever want for your show.”

Probst also said that when they filmed season one, they thought Richard Hatch winning would be a terrible ending for the season, but “little did we know, Richard Hatch would be the greatest thing that ever happened to ‘Survivor’ by winning the first season.”

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

