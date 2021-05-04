‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst Plays Tennis With a Rock Star

“Survivor” host Jeff Probst is apparently part of the hopping Los Angeles tennis scene. In a recent interview, a famous rock star revealed that he plays doubles tennis with Probst “all the time.” Read on to find out who is Probst’s partner on the court and what other famous people the rock star plays tennis with.

Probst Plays Double Tennis With Pete Wentz

In an interview with GQ, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz revealed that he is quite the BMOC on the Los Angeles tennis scene — and one of his favorite playing partners is none other than Jeff Probst.

“I play doubles with Jeff Probst all the time, and he’s very competitive,” said Wentz. “It’s good for me, ’cause my coach is, like, ‘Dude, you gotta care.'”

In the interview, Wentz also revealed that he plays with the likes of Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Steve Carrell.

Of them, he says, “Sometimes I’m playing and I’m, like, ‘Oh my god, Zach Braff and Donald Faison are playing doubles. I’m playing doubles against the “Scrubs.”‘ Especially during quarantine, there’s been a lot of people who have doubled down. … Steve Carrell is a very good tennis player. He’s got a pretty wicked one-handed backhand.”

Wentz also said that he plays “next to Gavin Rossdale a lot” but they “don’t really play together.”

He also said that with tennis, everybody leaves their egos at the court’s edge because if you can’t put your money where your mouth is, everybody knows it.

“The great thing about a game like tennis is you leave your accolades at the door. It doesn’t matter how cool you are or how funny you are or how good of an actor you are. If you can’t hold your serve you can’t hold your serve. Nobody can do that for you. It doesn’t matter what you do, it matters what you can do for three sets or two sets and a tie break,” said Wentz, adding, “I play at the park, so I wait for a court just like everybody else.”

Probst’s Quarantine Sounds Pretty Sweet

Probst revealed on the “Review Revue” podcast in late 2020 that he spent the first part of quarantine stuck in Hawaii with a pair of other couples and their children. They went there for vacation and then because of the lockdown, stayed for three months.

“It was probably the best three and a half months of my last 20 years,” said Probst. “We had two family friends there and their kids were there and we’re all friends so we just quarantined together. We only saw each other, we had dinners every night, we played tennis in the morning. It was like life had stopped and nothing was happening and then I would call back to L.A. with my friends and they would say, ‘Could you please stop sending photos? It’s not like that here.’”

Probst said he definitely learned that he’s a “commune type of guy.”

“I just need a neighborhood with maybe 12 houses and I’ll pick the 12 families that live in it … everything should go pretty well, we’ll cook for each other, we’ll hang out, we won’t hang out, I don’t really need a giant world, I just need my little circle,” said Probst.

First stuck in Hawaii, now playing doubles tennis with a rock star. Must be rough!

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

