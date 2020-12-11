‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst Gives an Update on Season 41

Fans of Survivor are clamoring for any news about the upcoming seasons and now Jeff Probst has brought everyone a little early Christmas present by filming a Cameo for a fan where he says he’s “optimistic” about getting back into production.

Probst Says They’re Working on a Plan for 2021

In the video (via Reddit), Probst said, “I wish I could tell you that my gift to you was a new season of survivor ’cause I would love to be watching it … but nope. We tried, we tried, we tried, oh did we try. I thought we were going the second time, I was certain we were going to shoot but it’s just — it’s impossible. We have 400 crew members from 20 different countries, the border restrictions alone were an issue, then the medical care in Fiji, you know, we just couldn’t risk it.”

But he went on to say that there’s good news. They’re working on a plan to get the show back into production and he thinks the show is going to be better than ever.

“We’ve been working on a plan to get back out there in 2021 and I feel optimistic that not only will we shoot, but it’s gonna be really good,” said Probst. “We have some amazing people ready to play. We’ve spent all our time thinking about where we can take the show and casting the show and there’s just some incredibly cool people out there, a lot of really great young people out there.”

From what we’ve read, Fiji is probably not going to be the host country for Survivor even in 2021, but it sounds like they are exploring other options, like the Dominican Republic, which hosted a season of Survivor: Mexico.

Probst Also Said He Thinks the New Seasons Will Be As Culturally Relevant As Ever

Over the years, Survivor is often a microcosm of America and Probst thinks that what they’re doing at CBS in terms of diversity with casting is going to be great.

“I think it’s gonna take the show to that ‘Survivor 2.0,’ what’s the next iteration? All this beautiful cultural upheaval will become a part of the fabric of the show now. I think it’s gonna be great. I think it’ll feel and look the same but different, which is exactly what we want in every season,” said Probst.

As far as the global COVID-19 pandemic goes, Probst said “we’re gonna get through it” and he compared it to how a lot of seasons of Survivor usually end up going.

“I just keep likening it to Survivor because I’ve watched people for so many years so up with a plan — night one I’m gonna do this, night three I’m gonna do that — and then a storm hits and the plan is blown up and the weak players dwindle and curl up and the strong players go, ‘Alright, I’m wet, what can I do with that?’ So that’s really what it’s about,” said Probst.

He ended the video with some of his catchphrases: “Survivors’ ready? GO!” and “Wanna know what you’re playin’ for?” and “C’mon in, guys.” It’s delightful.

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall and then one in the spring of 2022.

