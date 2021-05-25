Jeff Probst Made a Massive Save During One ‘Survivor’ Season

Emmy-winning “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is well-liked by viewers and castaways alike, but he’s also a bit of a hero — on one season, he made a major save for one contestant during the loved ones visit. Read on to find out why Probst “can do no wrong” in Ron Clark’s eyes.

Probst Crawled Around in the Sand to Find Clark’s Husband’s Lost Wedding Ring

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” “Edge of Extinction” castaway Ron Clark recounted a truly emotional story about his husband Lloyd losing his wedding ring during the loved ones visit and how Jeff Probst saved the day.

Clark recalled how after he and Lloyd won the challenge, Lloyd “picked [him] up and swung [him] around,” and when he did so, “his wedding ring flew off.” But nobody realized it right away.

Clark continued:

As I walked away, I saw a lot of commotion behind me. All of the camera crew and staff, there must have been 50 of them, started to descend on the spot where Lloyd had raised me in the air. I wasn’t sure what was going on, but then a crew member told me that they were helping to look for Lloyd’s ring. We were waiting in the tent, and they came and said no one could find it but they weren’t going to give up. About 15 minutes later Jeff Probst popped in our tent, which was unusual. He said that they had finally found it, and in a surprise, he was the one who actually discovered it! I have nothing but the highest respect for Jeff Probst; he’s a genius, he never uses cue cards, he is a complete perfectionist, and he seems to truly care for everyone on the crew and all of the castaways. And then to hear that instead of leaving the crew to search for the ring that he got on his hands and knees to help… well, that did it for me. The man can do no wrong in my eyes. He’s an icon, a legend, and a truly wonderful human being.

If that doesn’t get you a little choked up, we don’t know what would. How wonderful that they managed to find the ring and that Probst was the one who located it.

In a Reddit AMA, Clark previously revealed that he would absolutely return to “Survivor” with his husband Lloyd in a “Blood vs. Water” format and now that’s all we can think about — and Clark said his husband is on board.

“Lloyd doesn’t really like the limelight. He is an introvert and we balance each other perfectly. He has, however, said he would consider [‘Blood vs Water’] if asked, so I think there’s a strong possibility it would happen. Lloyd is extremely loyal, so if he tells you he’s in your alliance he means it. I am the one that would lie,” said Clark.

Clark Also Says You Think You Are Playing Such a Great Game… Then You Watch the Show

Clark hilariously recalled how he thought he was playing such a slick game, likening himself to Boston Rob Mariano, and then he watched the show back and it was a little bit different than he imagined it was at the time.

“In my head, I envisioned I was killing it like Boston Rob, and then you watch yourself on TV and you are like, ‘Child, what is this mess?'” said Clark, adding, “I thought I was killing it like Boston Rob. I found the clue on the boat on the first day, and you couldn’t tell me anything after that. Then when I was watching myself on TV I was like, ‘Who is this, honey?’ It didn’t quite play out like I expected. I think part of that is because the edit, but part of it was because I wasn’t even ‘giving what I was supposed to give.'”

But Clark said he didn’t mind getting the “villain’s edit” because that’s the way he was playing the game. And in his Reddit AMA, he said he’d love to get asked to play “Heroes vs. Villains 2” and “would be fine being on either tribe, lol.”

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

