Remembering Alex Trebek With Jeff Probst’s Appearance on ‘Jeopardy’

Longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebek died Sunday, November 8, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. We would like to remember him by taking a look back at the time two great game show hosts came together to celebrate Survivor’s 20th anniversary.

Can you answer all the Survivor-related questions?

There Was a Whole Survivor Category

Survivor | JEOPARDY!Jeff and Alex are still at the top of the game after many years (and seasons) of hosting! Check out clues from today's SURVIVOR category. #Survivor #Jeopardy! Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/JSubscribe_YT Find Your Station: http://bit.ly/2BIOtxc Play J!6: http://bit.ly/2AtJVdT Play JEOPARDY! World Tour on Google Play: https://t.co/J2P6b0JLdT Play JEOPARDY! World Tour on iTunes: http://apple.co/2ASWeU1 More from… 2020-02-18T03:30:02Z

To celebrate the premiere of Survivor: Winners at War, host Jeff Probst taped a special Survivor-themed category for Jeopardy.

“Try to outwit, outplay and outlast the other contestants in a category celebrating Survivor’s landmark 40th season and 20th anniversary,” said Probst.

Here are the questions:

1. “The weather upped the stakes for Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X. The castaways had to be temporarily evacuated from their camps due to Xena, this tropical storm that can also be called a hurricane or typhoon.”

What is a cyclone?

2. “In 1882, Germany, Austra-Hungary, and Italy formed a secret pact called the triple this. On season one of Survivor, Richard Hatch formed a quadruple one with Sue, Rudy, and Kelly in which the four voted as a bloc, a wildly successful strategy that set a precedent for the series.”

What is an alliance?

3. “I knew that Survivor needed a catchphrase for when I snuffed out a torch at Tribal Council. It was actually executive producer Mark Burnett who inadvertently came up with this iconic four-word phrase and the rest is TV history.”

What is ‘The Tribe Has Spoken’?

4. “A fan favorite from Survivor: The Australian Outback, she went on to co-host The View and Fox & Friends.”

Who is Elisabeth Hasselbeck?

5. “The castaways on Survivor: China visited the Great Wall and the Shaolin Temple, home of Kung Fu. For help with strategy, the tribes were given this book that Sun Tzu wrote more than 2,500 years ago, though its tactics apply to Survivor as if it had been written today.”

What is The Art of War?

Trebek Then Made a Really Funny Mistake When He Thanked Probst for Appearing on Their Show

A Message From Alex Trebek | JEOPARDY!"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the… 2019-03-06T22:03:32Z

After the category was over, Trebek misremembered how long Survivor has been on the air, saying, “Our thanks to Jeff Probst. I can’t believe that Survivor has been on the air four years longer than Jeopardy and Jeff has not changed one bit in appearance and look at me. I need a break.”

But when the show came back from commercial, Trebek corrected himself, laughing as he said, “Welcome back. I am feeling so relieved. I found out during the commercial break that Survivor, although it is in its 40th season, is only in its 20th year. So I’m feeling like I’m looking pretty good after all.”

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy in 1984 and has become an icon of TV game shows. In that time, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host six times; he won the Daytime Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Trebek is survived by his wife Jean Currivan and his three children, Matthew, Emily, and Nicki.

READ NEXT: Alex Trebek Has Died After a Battle With Pancreatic Cancer