‘Survivor’ Castaway Mourns the Loss of His Wife

There is sad news today for the Survivor family. Castaway Jonathan Penner announced on Twitter that his wife Stacy Title died on January 11 at the age of 56; she would have turned 57 next month. Here is what you need to know about her ALS diagnosis.

Title Battled ALS for Over Three Years

The three-time Survivor player posted a photo of his wife to Twitter captioned, “Stacy Beth Title 2/21/64 – 1/11/2021,” making her 56 years old.

During last year’s “Winners at War,” Survivor featured Penner and Title’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after Penner’s good friend and “Cook Islands” castmate Yul Kwon talked about it on the show.

Title was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in December 2017. ALS is a “chronic neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord,” according to the CBS website about the Penner family.

At the time their family was shown on Survivor the CBS wrote, “Stacy Title, wife of three-time Survivor contestant Jonathan Penner, was diagnosed with the disease in Dec. 2017. Now, just two and a half years later, Stacy can no longer walk, talk, swallow, or breathe without a machine. Though she fights bravely each day, Stacy requires 24-hour care and can only communicate by moving her eyes. Jonathan is her primary caregiver.”

“Though Stacy has ALS and we are fighting for her life, we’ve been blessed with more friends and love than anyone could ask for,” said Penner in a statement. “And we have wonderful champions in Yul and the other Winners at War. But even so, the physical, emotional, and financial hardship is overwhelming. And it’s not just us, there are many other families who need both help and hope.”

CBS partnered with Penner to donate to the ALS Association and ask Survivor fans to do so as well.

Title Was an Oscar-Nominated Director, Producer, and Screenwriter

Title was an accomplished director, producer, and screenwriter. She and Penner earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Short Film, Live Action for their 1993 short film “Down on the Waterfront.”

She also won several film festival awards for her work on Let the Devil Wear Black and The Last Supper.

Penner and Title recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. They were married on September 14, 1991, and have two children.

Happy Birthday Ava Rae Penner. The most incredible kind sensitive talented & Hilarious kid I know. You have filled us with pride & pleasure for 22 beautiful years. The world desperately needs your light. Shine on you Goofy Gozer. And tonight, Eggplant Parm & Long Island Iced Tea! pic.twitter.com/lRibQCaPQT — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) January 9, 2021

Penner and Title’s children are Cooper and Ava. Ava celebrated her 22nd birthday on January 9, which her father posted about on Twitter, writing, “Happy Birthday Ava Rae Penner. The most incredible kind sensitive talented & Hilarious kid I know. You have filled us with pride & pleasure for 22 beautiful years. The world desperately needs your light. Shine on you Goofy Gozer. And tonight, Eggplant Parm & Long Island Iced Tea!”

Cooper turned 25 back in December, with Penner writing on Twitter at the time, “25 years ago today, Cooper Keaton Penner entered our lives & the world has been better since. Kind, creative, hilarious, soulful, conscientious & loved by all, this brilliant boy has dedicated his life to knowledge, service & justice. We love you son & could not be prouder.”

25 years ago today, Cooper Keaton Penner entered our lives & the world has been better since. Kind, creative, hilarious, soulful, conscientious & loved by all, this brilliant boy has dedicated his life to knowledge, service & justice. We love you son & could not be prouder. pic.twitter.com/Fefo6PrVpV — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) December 12, 2020

The ‘Survivor’ Family Has Rallied Around The Penners

Penner’s Survivor family was quick to offer their condolences and words of support.

“Sending so much love to you. She was an absolute angel and forever in our hearts,” wrote Andrea Boehlke. Adam Klein added, “Sending so much love and strength. I am so terribly sorry. Your love for each other is the kind of love we should all aspire to.”

“Sending love to you, Connor, and Ava. Your love for Stacy has always been one of my favorite things about you. Truly a rare pair. She is at peace now, and I hope that you may find some in the coming weeks and months as well,” wrote Candice Woodcock Cody.

“Sending our love. She always had the warmest smile in the room. Tonight we cheers a life that touched so many lives,” wrote Mike Holloway.

Tina Wesson added, “Both of you are a light to this world. Do not forget she is STILL with you. You will see. A love as strong and fierce as yours cannot be ceased by death. She will let you know ‘I am here my love!’ Watch and see. Prayers for you and your family as you navigate these waters.”

Our condolences to the whole family.

