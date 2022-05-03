Deleted Scene: Jonathan Young Almost Passed Out on ‘Survivor’

In a deleted scene from the April 27 episode of “Survivor,” season 42 castaway Jonathan Young revealed he almost passed out from hunger.

In last week’s challenge, Jonathan secured individual immunity and won a food reward for himself and his group, which included Drea Wheeler, Maryanne Oketch, Tori Meehan, and Lindsay Dolashewich.

In the deleted scene, Jonathan shared that refueling his body restored his focus in the game.

“Food has helped me think way more clear, play the game way harder, and enjoy life,” he said.

He also said that going days on end without food took a toll on his body.

“I gotta tell you 16 days, I was not feeling great,” he said in a confessional. “I was getting to the point where I had to slow down [before] standing up. I almost passed out, but now that I have food, I feel so much better.”

Jonathan’s group members also opened up about living on a limited food supply.

Drea Wheeler shared in a confessional that it felt strange eating after being hungry for so long.

“It felt very weird to actually eat,” she said. “It felt like eating my mom’s homecooked food.”

Tori Meehan Is at Peace With Her ‘Survivor’ Exit

In last week’s episode of “Survivor,” Tori Meehan became the third member of the jury after an intense Tribal Council ceremony.

The 25-year-old’s elimination resulted from a larger conversation about race and privilege within the game. The group had initially planned to target Drea Wheeler, but the tone shifted after Maryanne and Drea walked into Tribal Council and saw Rocksroy Bailey sitting next to Chanelle Howell.

Maryanne and Drea decided to band together to prevent a third black player from being sent to jury. The two women both played their idols, leaving Tori and Lindsay as the only options for elimination.

In the end, Lindsay got the boot.

The Oklahoma native opened up about her elimination in an exclusive interview with Parade, telling the outlet she is at peace with her “Survivor” exit.

“I’m a very competitive person,” she told the publication in April 2022. “I like ensuing chaos. But that was a moment I just wanted to happen. Because as soon as it was clear that Drea was going to play her idol, I knew I was going home.”

” I understood that if I were to go home that night, all that really meant was my ‘Survivor’ dream was coming to an end, which I obviously don’t like. But if Marianne or Drea were to go home that night, it would have been a lot more meaningful and hurtful for them,” she continued.

“So I was actually okay. I’ve been peaceful about it this entire time. I’ve never held grudges or been mad or frustrated,” she told the outlet. “I understood it was my time to go. And that was a moment that needed to be showcased.”

Tori Meehan Wanted to Work With Drea Wheeler

Tori also spoke to Parade about her complicated dynamic with Drea. The two appeared to get along initially but then drifted apart later in the game.

Tori told Parade that her relationship with Drea was one-sided.

“Here’s the thing. I always wanted to work with Drea,” she told the publication. “In my ideal situation, it was me, Drea, and Swati. I saw us as three strong women. We’re all different races, different religions; what a beautiful moment.”

“But there was something about me that Drea did not want to work with,” she continued. “She did not want to trust me. It looked like I was trying to blindside Drea on Ika. Anytime that was shown, I was just relaying Swati’s plans. But of course, it looks like me saying I want to blindside Drea. Really, she never wanted to work with me.”

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

