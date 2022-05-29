Survivor 42: Jonathan Young Speaks Out After Being Called a ‘Misogynist’

“Survivor 42” castaway Jonathan Young, best known for his brawn and resourcefulness, became a fan favorite early on in the season. However, the Alabama native fell out of “favor” with some fans after making a few comments that viewers labeled as “misogynistic.”

Jonathan’s former ally, Lindsay Dolashewich, agreed with fans that Jonathan’s behavior was out of line. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2022, the Dietitian spoke candidly about her relationship with Jonathan and how it impacted her game.

Lindsay Calls Jonathan a Misogynist

Lindsay formed a tight bond with Jonathan early on in the game but as the season progressed, the two self-described “alphas” began to butt heads.

“To put it in a quick sentence, Jonathan’s a misogynist. Or at least it felt that way on the island,” she told the outlet.

“I’m not someone who’s going to be talked to that way in real life,” she continued. “In real life, I would never have accepted being spoken to that way for myself or anybody else that I would’ve seen that happen [to], but it’s a social game so you really can’t say that.”

Lindsay said she initially tried to make excuses for Jonathan’s behavior.

“I would say up [until] day five we were close. And then me and Jonathan had a kind of bout together where I started noticing more of his true colors,” she said.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, maybe he is underfed. Maybe it’s just because I’m a very outspoken person. He’s very alpha. Maybe it’s because I’m kind of alpha too,'” she continued. “And then as time went on, I started being able to gather like, ‘Okay, this is a trend that I notice.'”

“I noticed that I couldn’t tell Jonathan a strategy, Omar had to do it,” she told the outlet. “So when Omar would pitch it, Jonathan would listen. If I pitched it, [it] would get neglected.”

Season 42 winner Maryanne Oketch also spoke out about Jonathan’s behavior. She admitted she felt pushed around by the Alabama native in a confessional.

Jonathan Responds to ‘Misogynist’ Claims

Jonathan responded to Lindsay and Maryanne’s claims in a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Man, I hate that they felt that way,” he told the outlet. “Because whenever I got a chance to talk about them, I would give them praise. I would say, ‘You guys are doing great.’ Lindsay, I would always talk about, ‘She’s such a dominant force to be in these challenges. We got to get her out because she’s so good.'”

“And that’s what I would do is I’d try to build them up,” he continued. “I hate that they… Now they get to see that I was always lifting them up.”

Jonathan Thanks ‘Survivor’ Team on Instagram

Jonathan took to Instagram after the finale to thank the “Survivor” team for the opportunity.

The former castaway shared a clip of Jeff Probst snuffing his torch alongside a touching caption.

“Watching this took me back, I could almost remember how I felt in that moment,” he wrote. “I can remember how hard the struggle was to get to this point. I also remember I didn’t have all the distractions our world throws at us. I remember being on the island watching the trees dance as the wind blew. I had time to see the beauty of the world 🌎. Thank you God for this life changing journey 🙏🏼 and thank you Survivor 🔥 Always remember, Fight the good fight my friends 🙏🏼.”

“Survivor 43” will air in the fall of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Winner: Who Won the Finale Tonight?