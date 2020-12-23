‘Survivor’s’ Jonny ‘Fairplay’ Dalton Arrested With Mom Patsy Hall

It hasn’t been a very merry Christmas at the Fairplay house this year. Infamous Survivor villain Jonny “Fairplay” Dalton was arrested on December 18 along with his mother, Patsy Hall, in Danville, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know.

They Were Arrested for Larceny

According to the Danville arrest record, Fairplay (that appears to be his legal name in the arrest report) and Hall were arrested last week on larceny charges. TMZ obtained the arrest warrant, which alleges that Fairplay stole furniture from his grandmother Jean Cook. The items named include barstools, an end table, a leather chair, and a silver necklace valued at $5000 without proper consent. Hall is accused of mentally abusing Cook and taking advantage of her dementia. The complaint was filed by Fairplay’s aunt.

Fairplay told TMZ in a statement, “I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother).”

Incidentally, the grandma in question is indeed the “dead” grandma from the infamous Survivor: Pearl Islands loved ones visit episode where Fairplay’s friend showed up and told him his grandma couldn’t be there because she died. Fairplay recently told Entertainment Weekly that his dead grandma lie is still his proudest moment from the show.

“The ‘Dead Grandma’ lie is still considered one of the greatest moves in the history of not just Survivor, but reality television as a whole. I wanted to bring an outside element to the game and create the first reality villain. There had been ‘bad guys’ prior to me on reality TV, but they never sought out that personification. They claimed bad editing or creative storytelling. I embraced the role and reveled in it,” said Fairplay.

He also said he was very happy with the edits he received on the show, telling EW, “It was me. As I mentioned, no one prior to me wanted to be a bad guy. When I explained to production that I wanted to be the ‘heel,’ they were elated and gave me every opportunity to run with my notorious ways. It was like getting a permission slip to do evil. My heroes growing up were Roddy Piper and Ric Flair. I got to bring all of their villainy to the world of reality TV.”

Fairplay finished in third place on “Pearl Islands” and was invited back for Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites where he was the first person voted off the island.

Fairplay Now Hosts a Podcast About Reality TV

In recent years, Fairplay has started hosting the Reality NSFW podcast, which he does alongside fellow Survivor castaway Matt Bischoff. The show takes on all manner of reality competition shows — Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, The Challenge, and more.

With no Survivor to talk about this fall, the show managed to procure episodes of the second season of Australian Survivor for its supporters on Patreon and are releasing that weekly for subscribers, followed by a debriefing episode of the podcast.

Fairplay also has two daughters named Piper and Madilyn who frequently appear on his social media accounts. Madilyn is his daughter from his current marriage, to Caryn Finkbeiner, whom he married in 2016, and Piper is from his previous marriage to Michelle Deighton of America’s Next Top Model fame. The Fairplay family recently celebrated his mom’s birthday.

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022.

