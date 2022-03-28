Kim Spradlin on her ‘Survivor’ Win: ‘It Just Happened,’ It ‘Wasn’t Super Intentional’

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, winner of “Survivor” season 24, “One World,” is often considered to be one of the show’s greatest players; she achieved her victory back in 2012 through a masterful combination of social grace and strategic efficiency, guiding her trustworthy and reliable female alliance to the final 7, effectively steamrolling the all-male competition along the way.

To this day, Kim ties the record for most number of individual immunities won by a woman at 4, and locked the male-dominated jury vote in a landslide 7-2-0 vote, beating out her close allies Sabrina Thompson and Chelsea Meissner in the end. However, despite all the praise Kim has received in the decade since, she insists that the show’s edit made her look more masterful than she really was.

Kim: ‘One World’s’ Edit Made Me Look ‘Masterful in the Craft of Winning’





Although fans have often rated Kim’s winning “One World” game as one of the greatest of all time, Kim admitted in an interview Thursday with Rob Cesternino that the edit may have given her more credit than she was due. In the interview, Kim said that although she doesn’t ever know when many contestants – including Chanelle Howard and Tori Meehan this season – say they want to play the game most like her in their CBS bios, she still finds it “flattering.”

“It’s funny for me,” she said of her renowned status. “I think people have a perception of how my [game] went for me that makes me look like I did it, and I just kind of feel like it just happened. It was intuitive, it wasn’t super intentional.” She went on:

I just think it made me look so masterful in the craft of winning and I think it was just day by day, where are we at? What are we gonna do? You know, taking stock, just making decision after decision that happened to go well in that version of reality.

Adding onto that, Kim said that she didn’t see a lot of similarities between herself and Tori this season, who said she wanted to play the game most like Kim in her bio. “Again, it’s the edit, so Tori, don’t get offended when I say this, but I get a little bit of a backstabbey vibe from Tori … It feels a little bit like she’s overtly like, ‘I’m gonna do this,’ and ‘I’m gonna do that!’ I never felt like I was doing that, I don’t think. I was just trying to not get voted out.”

Kim: I ‘Never Have a Plan’ Coming Into the Game

Later in the interview, when Cesternino presented a fan question asking her how she would play differently if her season started off with three tribes, Kim responded that although she usually has a plan once she’s in the middle of the game, she never has a plan going into it. “I don’t know what I would do,” she said. “I don’t have a plan, I never have a plan!” She added that, at least in “Winners at War,” other players were “100%” coming into the game with bigger plans than her. “So maybe that’s something I need to work on,” she said, “in a hypothetical world where I go back.”

Kim’s edit in “Winners at War” highlighted just how much the game had changed for her; as early as the premiere, Kim felt on the outs and spoke about how unusual and discomforting that was for her. “I’ve never been in this position before,” she said in a confessional that season. “In my season, I was making the calls every single Tribal Council. I don’t think I really understood until today what it feels like to be on the outs.”

Kim also had a well-rounded finish to her journey that season, saying after losing the Edge of Extinction challenge in the finale that the game she played that time around was, “in a lot of ways, my greatest fear. That I was gonna come out, screw up everything that I proved myself to be the first time around.” However, she explained, by the end, “I feel maybe better. It didn’t have to be perfect, I didn’t have to win. I’m still me. I’m so glad I did not say no to this.”

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch Kim’s new show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” immediately after “Survivor” airs, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV. It premieres Wednesday, March 30.