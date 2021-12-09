Survivor Alum Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Popular “Survivor” alumna Lauren Beck, who placed fourth on season 39, “Island of the Idols,” recently shared some “Survivor” production secrets about what goes on behind-the-scenes before the first episode airs. Here’s what you need to know.

Lauren Revealed When the Cast Photos Are Taken

Most “Survivor” fans know that the contestants are forced to undergo what is in essence a lockdown during the time between when production for the season begins, until they reach the beach. This means, though contestants may spend a great deal of time together in hotels, vehicles, etc., they cannot speak to one another.

This is done under close scrutiny in order to prevent any strategy or social connections to form before it is able to be caught on camera. This is why, though we almost always see the contestants traveling together via boat or truck at the beginning of nearly every season premiere, they all introduce themselves to one another once they reach the beach.

Lauren Beck, who is now popular on social media and posts frequently on the platform TikTok, on which she has over 400,000 followers, posted a video over the weekend in response to a fan question about when the cast photo is taken. In it, she described exactly what it was like to take the individual and group photos which are widely used to promote the season and the players.

In the video, which has amassed over 7 million views, Beck explained that all the photos are taken before the game starts, meaning that the players do not know and have not even spoken to one another yet. For the individual photos, she explained that in what production calls a “press day,” contestants are given a “press outfit” and “press bathing suit,” and go to an island without any other cast members. There, she explained:

They tell you to bring a book – I had an iPod without Wi-Fi capabilities so I just listened to music – they tell you, “don’t wear a lot of makeup ’cause you will sweat your face off.” … You do your individual cast photo, [and] you do all of your preseason interviews.

She also explained that for the duration of the pre-game production, cast members are given aliases, so as not to give away anyone’s names before the game starts. Because her initials are “L.B.,” Lauren’s alias was Lisa Bishop. “So any time a producer or anyone called out to me it was always Lisa,” she explained, “so I didn’t know anyone’s name that I was standing next to at this time.”

Lauren Explained How Production Would Deal With UTI’s

Lauren also revealed that although the castaways are given “press outfits” for their photos, they do not get to wear those outfits for the duration of the game. She said it was “really messed up ’cause I didn’t [clean clothing] while I was in the game and had to wear the same underwear for 38 days.”

In a separate TikTok posted Wednesday, she reiterated that point, while also revealing that she and others got urinary tract infections during the course of the game due to the dirty clothing. While new underwear was provided for them, production wouldn’t give it to them totally clean. She explained:

Wearing panties for 38 days straight? Yes, you do that. Luckily – or, unluckily – I got a UTI on, like, day 32 along with a couple other women, and they did have new underwear for us. But to throw in a little razzle-dazzle, [production] stepped on them in the dirt and then made us wear them.

Be sure to catch the final episode of “Survivor 41,” which airs Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Season 42 will premiere Wednesday, March 9, 2022.