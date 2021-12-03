Liana Wallace On What We Missed Last ‘Survivor 41’ Episode

Wednesday’s episode of “Survivor 41” saw Liana Wallace, the only eligible member of the season’s “all-Black alliance,” become the fifth member of the jury. Liana was Erika Casupanan and Xander Hastings’ pick to go after Liana’s allies Danny McCray won immunity and Deshawn Radden became immune after “Living” through the controversial new “Do or Die” challenge. The night Liana left, she gave an impassioned speech about race on “Survivor,” and why she feels it necessary have these kinds of cultural conversations on the show.

Here’s what Liana had to say about her final days on the island, the relationships she made, and how race should continue to be a topic of conversation among “Survivor” fans.

Why Liana Was Nervous Her Last Two Days On the Island

In an interview with ET Canada, Liana explained that Danny and Deshawn’s decision to blindside their ally Shan Smith left her very nervous about her place in the game. “I knew going into [Wednesday’s] Tribal Council that I was on the hot seat, and it very well could be me,” she said. “I think the sequence of events that unfolded did not help at all,” referring to Danny and Deshawn both achieving immunity, leaving her the only one of her alliance vulnerable.

She added that the two men’s decision to blindside Shan “didn’t make sense” to her. “We can vote at eight together and then after that we can have WWII, let’s go at it,” she explained. “But it just didn’t make sense to me, so it’s a very strange predicament to be in.”

Knowing it was between her and Ricard, she says she tried her best to secure Erika’s vote, as she “knew the contingent point was Erika and wherever Erika voted Heather would vote, so I knew I had to pull in Erika.”