‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Streaming: How to Watch Online

The final five of “Survivor” Season 41 are competing for their spots in the final three on the finale and after-show, airing Wednesday, December 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the “Survivor” Season 41 finale for free:

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Preview





Survivor – "One Thing Left to Do… Win" (Sneak Peek 1) After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain and must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR. For the first time since season one, the winner will be revealed live on location. The… 2021-12-14T00:20:41Z

“Survivor” season 41 has all come down to this. The description for the three-hour finale reads:

After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain and must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS original series “Survivor.” For the first time since season one, the winner will be revealed live on location. The finale will be immediately followed by a one-hour after-show hosted by Jeff Probst.

The final five castaways are: Deshawn Radden, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, Ricard Foye and Xander Hastings, and it seems from the editing like it is going to be a dogfight between Deshawn, Ricard and Xander for the title. We don’t really see any combination of a final three where one of the women wins; a woman has not won “Survivor” since Sarah Lacina won in season 34 in 2016.

Here is how the final episode will play out:

By the middle of hour two, two castaways will have been sent to the jury — one via a vote and one via the final four fire-making challenge that was instituted in season 35, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.”

Since that was instituted, the final four works like this — the final immunity challenge winner chooses which other castaway to save, giving that castaway an automatic berth to the final three. The other two castaways then compete in a fire-making challenge — the winner is in the final three and the loser is the last member of the jury. The fire-making challenge is a controversial change to the show; in our poll, a lot of viewers wish the show would do away with that and go back to voting someone out.

But anyway, after the fire-making challenge, the final three will appear in front of the jury for the final Tribal Council wherein the jury members get to ask one question each and the finalists each get to make their case as to why they should win.

At the end of the finale, the show would normally switch over to the live reunion show to reveal the winner. The only season in recent years where this was not the case was season 40; due to the pandemic, the winner was announced by Jeff Probst via Zoom.

This year, for the first time since season one, the winner was revealed live on location at the final Tribal Council. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly” before the show officially announced that the winner was revealed on location in Fiji, Probst talked about wrestling with that decision.

“Yes, we faced our own dilemma when it came to deciding how to handle the final Tribal Council and the reveal of the winner,” said Probst. “But this was more risk versus risk! Should we risk it and do what we always do in the hopes we can do a live finale back in the states? Or do we risk it and announce the winner in the jungles of Fiji and hope the secret stays a secret? What would you do? You’ll have to watch to find out what decision we made.”

But we now know the winner was revealed live on location. After that big reveal, the show will cut to the after-show hosted by Jeff Probst, though exact details of how that show will look have not been disclosed by CBS.

Presumably, there will also be some sort of teaser trailer for the upcoming 42nd season, which premieres on March 9, 2022.

The “Survivor” season 41 finale airs Wednesday, December 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.