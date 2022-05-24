‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale Streaming: How to Watch Online

Tomorrow night, the five remaining castaways of “Survivor 42” will face down in their greatest battle yet: two more will be eliminated, and one will be crowned Sole Survivor.

But where can you watch the three-hour finale and after-show live if you don’t have cable? Here are several different ways to catch the “Survivor 42” finale for free, which begins airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT Wednesday on CBS:

Paramount Plus

Perhaps the most straightforward way to access “Survivor 42” without cable would be to do so through CBS’s go-to video on-demand service, Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access). You can watch the entire episode live with a Premium subscription of Paramount+, or the day after with an Essential subscription.

A Premium subscription costs $9.99/month, or $99.99/year, while an Essential subscription costs $4.99/month, or $49.99/year. Both, however, offer a 7-day free trial.

DirecTV

DirecTV, (formerly known as AT&T TV), has four different channel packages: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier, but subscribers can watch “Survivor” on any package. Each package also comes with a 5-day free trial.

Until Sunday June 19 (which is also Father’s Day), DirecTV is offering a two-month discount of about $15/month for each package. The Entertainment Package offers over 65 live TV channels and over 40,000 on-demand titles; the Choice Package offers everything in Entertainment, plus the MLB Network, NBA TV, college sports networks, and more. The Ultimate Package offers everything from the Choice Package, plus Oxygen, Starz Encore, NHL Network, Universal Kids, and more. And finally, the Premier Package offers everything in Ultimate, plus HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and more.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Survivor” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can simply watch online via the DirecTV Stream website.

FuboTV

Though FuboTV is mainly known for its sports coverage, it also offers a number of TV shows on its platform, including “Survivor.” Fubo offers a seven-day free trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Survivor” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Amazon Prime

Since Amazon Prime is linked to Paramount+, this is essentially the same as the Paramount+ offer above, except you would stream “Survivor” through Amazon’s digital platform instead of that of Paramount+. Members of Amazon Prime can add Paramount+ and over 100 other channels to their package without a cable subscription, and can cancel anytime.

You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial here. Prime, which comes with a 30-day free trial (note that the Paramount+ free trial is still only 7 days), costs $14.99/month after that.

The three-hour season finale of “Survivor 42” airs tomorrow: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 43 will likely begin to air sometime in September 2022.