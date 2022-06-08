Maryanne Oketch on Her ‘Turbulent Relationship’ With Drea Wheeler

On Monday, “Survivor 42” winner Maryanne Oketch sat down with Rob Cesternino to discuss her winning game. During the conversation, she discussed her relationship with 35-year-old Texan-Canadian Drea Wheeler, who sparked some controversy last week in light of revelations that she took an active role in spreading spiteful and toxic lies about other contestants at Ponderosa.

Here’s what you ned to know:

Maryanne’s in-Game Relationship With Drea Was ‘Very Turbulent,’ She Says

As fans will remember, Maryanne’s win came as somewhat of a shock, especially given the fact that Drea herself announced on her way out after being blindsided that eventual runner-up Mike Turner would “probably win” if he made it to the end. Nonetheless, she, along with six others, ended up voting for Maryanne in a landslide 7-1-0 vote.

In her “Deep Dive” interview with Cesternino, Maryanne said that she was surprised by the landslide vote, and in especially the votes from Drea and Rocksroy Bailey. “Was not expecting that,” Maryanne said. “I was very shocked. I was surprised both by Rocksroy and Drea.” She elaborated:

So I’m just thinking, ‘Okay, Drea really respects Mike’s game, Drea and I were never really close strategically,’ and then I know that a lot of times in the game too Drea would try to give me advice on things, and then sometimes I would listen to the advice, sometimes I wouldn’t. So [sometimes] we would really mesh as people, sometimes we didn’t. So it was a very turbulent relationship.

Maryanne’s words come amidst recent revelations made by her tribemate and close friend, Omar Zaheer, that Drea spread far-reaching, malicious, and “traumatizing” lies about him after her blindside. Omar added that her behavior “was not restricted to just me,” and that there were “lies told about other people” at Ponderosa. The chances that one of these people is Maryanne are unlikely, given Drea’s enthusiasm for her as a jury member, though it isn’t far-fetched to believe that Drea may have targeted others close to Maryanne.

Maryanne & Drea Are Evidently Not on Good Terms

It is hard not to notice that in her many public thank you declarations to her castmates, Maryanne has conspicuously left out Drea in her messages. Furthermore, as fans have observed, Drea is the only actively online cast member who Maryanne has not followed on social media. Drea, in turn, does not follow Maryanne, Omar, Swati Goel, or Zach Wurtenberger, with whom Maryanne has also developed a close friendship since the season ended.

In the Deep Dive, Maryanne also said that she and Drea “bonded instantly” when they met for the first time formally at The Summit in episode 1, all but “steamrolling” Jenny Kim, who was also with them at the time. “We just bonded over everything,” Maryanne said. “After that Summit, I was team Drea, I wanted to work with her so much, like I felt like we bonded so well.”

Though she did not go into specifics about what happened that led her to no longer want to work with her (though bonding only closer and closer with the Taku 4 while not interacting with Drea at all for 10 days may have had something to do with it), Maryanne went on to discuss her attempts to get Drea out come the merge, as we saw on-screen, culminating in her blindside at the final 7.

Maryanne also revealed her first pre-game impression of Drea in the Deep Dive, before contestants were even allowed to speak to one another. “Drea reminded me of a friend,” Maryanne said, highlighting personality traits of Drea’s that carried well on-screen. “I thought that she was someone who was very leisurely, she’d always goof around. Like one time I saw her trip, and she was like, ‘Oh! Whoops! I tripped a little bit.”

Maryanne, however, also caveated this discussion by saying that she has found her first reads on people to be “notoriously bad.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 43 will be premiering in September 2022.