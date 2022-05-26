‘Survivor 42’: Why Maryanne Oketch Was an ‘Emotional Wreck’ After Her Victory

The season finale of “Survivor 42” brought us our 40th winner of the franchise: 23-year-old Maryanne Oketch. Like Erika Casupanan last year, Maryanne also played a relatively under-the-radar game, so it stands to reason that there is much that went on during the game that viewers weren’t privy to.

Luckily for fans, Maryanne has spoken out about her win since the big reveal last night, and it’s no surprise that there are a number of things which fans should know.

Maryanne Reveals Who Was Her Secret ‘Rock’ In the Game

In her exit interview with EW, Maryanne said that perhaps the biggest thing about her game which the edit did not show was her relationship with Tori Meehan, whom she described as “my rock.” This relationship sprouted around the “fake merge” in episode 6, largely because the two were among the four who were not included in the majority “eight” alliance (which promptly fell apart later that episode). As a result, they mostly ostracized from the rest of the tribe, and naturally bonded with each other.

“No one would talk to us,” she said. “No one would speak with us. And being mentally and socially ostracized from the group was so bad. But having Tori, we would laugh all day.” Maryanne added that the two were “always” together, and that she considers her her “island bestie.”

Of course, viewers of the season will know how close Maryanne was to her Taku 4 alliance, which is precisely why getting rid of her allies Omar Zaheer and Lindsay Dolashewich at the final 6 and 5, respectively, were such game-changing moves for her. In an interview with Parade, she described these decisions as “hard for me emotionally,” adding that “voting someone else out who I love for and care for was very hard on my psyche.”

At the final 5, Maryanne made a pivotal move in deciding not to play her secret hidden immunity idol for Lindsay, sending her ally home in a unanimous vote. Per EW, Maryanne revealed that, while she was considering playing the idol, she had a “huge big speech” prepared before doing it. “We’re talking like Natalie Anderson: ‘Did you vote for who I told you to vote for’?” Maryanne said. “Just to really solidify, because I’m a big fan of dramatic moments.”

However, for Maryanne, the turning point in deciding not to play the idol came when she realized that saving Lindsay would look more like a testament to Lindsay’s game than it would be for Maryanne’s. As she explained: