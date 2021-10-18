‘Survivor: Fiji’s’ Michelle Yi Attacked In Santa Monica – REPORT

A “Survivor: Fiji” castaway was taken to the hospital on Thursday, October 14 after being attacked that morning in Santa Monica, CA. Piper Michelle Yi (on the show, she went by her middle name, Michelle) was the victim of an anti-Asian hate crime, according to Inside Pulse’s TV Editor Murtz Jaffer. Here’s what you need to know.

Jaffer Reports Yi Was Attacked With a Knife and a Baton

Some unfortunate breaking news. My friend @pipermichelle from #survivor #survivorfiji was attacked on Thursday morning in Santa Monica. The attack appears to be an anti-Asian hate crime and she was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed, and beaten with a metal pipe. — Murtz Jaffer (@murtzjaffer) October 17, 2021

In a Twitter thread, Jaffer, who is also the former host of Canada’s “Reality Obsessed,” reports that Yi was attacked on the morning of Thursday, October 14 in what “appear[ed] to be an anti-Asian hate crime.”

“Some unfortunate breaking news. My friend @pipermichelle from #survivor #survivorfiji was attacked on Thursday morning in Santa Monica. The attack appears to be an anti-Asian hate crime and she was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed, and beaten with a metal pipe,” wrote Jaffer, adding in a subsequent tweet, “She has been released from hospital with stitches on the right side of her face after being attacked with a pipe and is recovering at home.”

The post included photos of Yi with stitches in her eyebrow and a blackened eye.

These are some photos of the anti-Asian attack on #survivor’s @pipermichelle. She has been released from hospital with stitches on the right side of her face after being attacked with a pipe and is recovering at home pic.twitter.com/NwGD0kXATl — Murtz Jaffer (@murtzjaffer) October 17, 2021

Fellow “Survivor” castaway Peih-Gee Law spoke with Jaffer via text message and posted those texts to her own Twitter account, which added that an elderly Asian man walking his dog was also attacked. The attacker was a Caucasian woman who was apprehended, according to Law’s tweets.

Heavy has reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for comment and have not heard back as of yet.

‘Survivor’ Players & Fans Alike Are Sending Yi Their Love & Support

Yi is now 37 and working as a trainer who trains trainers at the Cut + Flow Studio, according to her Instagram. She was a popular contestant on “Survivor” season 14, but fell victim to a twist where the players were merged but then made to compete in two separate groups in the next immunity challenge. She and her previous tribemate Mookie Lee were outnumbered 3-2 and the three voted her out at the next Tribal Council after they lost that immunity challenge.

Many “Survivor” fans and players are supporting Yi and offering up words of encouragement and support.

Law wrote on Twitter, “Anti-Asian hate crime against fellow Asian ‘Survivor’ player Michelle Yi in Santa Monica. I’m absolutely horrified. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Two-time castaway Jessica “Sugar” Kiper wrote, “What the F***?! I hate this World right now.”

“Awful. Sending ALL the love [to] Michelle,” wrote “Edge of Extinction” castaway Rick Devens.

“Survivor: One World” winner Mike Holloway added, “Horrified and disgusted. Sending healing vibes and prayers.”

Fellow season 14 player Anthony Robinson wrote on Twitter, “Thanks for sharing the details … I’m hurt by this happening to her… (and you know, not actually ‘hurt,’ just distressed for her because, if you know Michelle that’s…yeah…she’s a tough woman, inside and out, but she deserves to not have to be…I hope she’s OK).”

On Reddit, there is a whole thread full of support for Yi. One fan wrote, “This really broke my heart before I even read the reason. Just as a person in general Michelle seemed like the sweetest human being to ever play ‘Survivor’ and when I read Asian hate it made me so pissed that people are literally this stupid and hateful. Praying for Michelle.”

Another fan wrote, “This is awful and I wish her the best in her recovery. It looks like she is on the mends physically, but I have to imagine that the mental trauma after experiencing a hate crime would be very difficult. I hope she has a strong support system around her to help her get through this.”

We will keep this post updated with any new information we receive.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: Russell Hantz Slams ‘Survivor’ & Jeff Probst – ‘A Slap In the Face’