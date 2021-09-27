‘Survivor’ Winner Marries ‘Big Brother’ Star In Beautiful Outdoor Ceremony

A “Survivor” winner and a “Big Brother” alum tied the knot this weekend — congratulations to “Big Brother 17” houseguest Meg Maley & “Survivor: Worlds Apart” winner Mike Holloway. Read on for all the details and to find out which fellow “Survivor” and “Big Brother” stars showed up and showed out for the happy couple.

Maley’s Dad Officiated the Wedding

In a series of videos on her Instagram stories, over footage of the father-daughter dance to “God Only Knows,” Maley revealed that her father officiated the wedding, which took place at Bishop Farmstead’s Big Red Barn in Southhampton, New Jersey. During the ceremony, the couple was serenaded by Timothy Ehrlich and Corey Mach, two of Maley’s “bridesmen,” according to Mach’s Instagram post. THe pair sang “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Megan Trainor and John Legend.

Ahead of the big day, Maley posted a photo to Instagram of the two of them holding their marriage license captioned, “Convinced him to sign on the dotted line. Ready for the weekend!” On his own Instagram photo of the two of them sharing a kiss, Holloway wrote, “Hahahahahha we get to do this for the rest of our lives. I LOVE YOU babe!”

The pair met through their mutual appearances on CBS reality shows, with Holloway posting an Instagram photo to celebrate “Survivor’s” 40th season premiere in February 2020 and crediting the network for their relationship. At the time, he wrote, “Congratulations to #Survivor. 20 years of bringing people together. Meg and I are very grateful to #CBS #Survivor #BB without you there would be no us. #Thankful Can’t wait to watch all my peeps looking forward to an amazing season #winnersatwar.”

The two announced their engagement a year ago. Maley works in reality TV casting and Holloway is a commercial real estate agent.

The Wedding Was a Star-Studded CBS Reality TV Event

Based on the people sharing Instagram videos of the big day, “Survivor” alums Wendell Holland (“Ghost Island”), Carolyn Rivera and Kelly Remington from “Worlds Apart,” Missy Payne and Keith Nale from “San Juan Del Sur,” and Brice Izyah Johnston (“Cagayan”) were in attendance, as were “Big Brother” alumni April Lewis (“Big Brother 6”) and Becky Burgess, Jackie Ibarra, Jeff Weldon, John McGuire and Jason Roy, all from “Big Brother 17.” Three-time “Survivor” castaway Andrea Boehlke was a bridesmaid.

Payne posted a photo of the menu — the reception featured artisan bread, coriander chicken and roast filet of beef. Payne captioned her photo gallery, “The tribe has spoken… they are hitched! It was such a fun wedding… perfect weather, perfect place, refreshing to be with our wild but ‘real’ reality show family too and… nobody got voted off. But, what was more perfect were the words spoken, the true love displayed and the presence of the Holy Spirit.”

