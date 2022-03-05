NBC to Debut ‘Survivor’-Style Reality Show: ‘Million Dollar Island’

NBC recently announced it has greenlit a new reality show modeled after CBS’s “Survivor,” called “Million Dollar Island.” Here’s what you need to know:

‘Million Dollar Island’ Will Consist of 100 Contestants Over 50 Days

Although NBC’s “Million Dollar Island” will still consist of a group of contestants stranded on an island battling it out for $1,000,000, there will be some notable differences between the new show and CBS’s “Survivor.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, there will be 100 contestants on the new reality show, versus the 16-20 on “Survivor,” and will last for 50 days, instead of 39 (or, in the case of the most recent two seasons, 26).

Instead of Tribal Council or the flame of one’s torch, “Million Dollar Island” will use bracelets as a marker of life within the game. Per the Hollywood Reporter, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000 upon arrival, and as each person is eliminated, they have to decide to whom they will hand off their $10,000. Bracelets are also won and lost through various challenges. At the end, the last person standing takes home the accumulated $1,000,000.

The show is the brainchild of Stephen Lambert – who runs Studio Lambert, which will produce the series – and John de Mol, who runs Talpa, a Dutch broadcasting company, according to Deadline.

“John has created several of the world’s most successful formats and we’re hugely excited about the prospect of making the first English language versions of what we believe will be his next global hit,” Lambert said of de Mol and their new show.

Jenny Groom, the Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming and Development at NBC, said:

We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC. This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.

NBC has not yet released a premiere date for the new show.

‘Million Dollar Island’ Is Not the Only New ‘Survivor’ Spinoff Show

The premise for “Million Dollar Island” bares some resemblance to “Beyond the Edge,” another “Survivor”-style reality show consisting of a cast of celebrities, which also does not have Tribal Council, but instead will have the celebrities compete in teams, where they are simply forced to endure the elements until they can bare it no more. Once they are ready to leave, they ring a bell, signalling their intention to go; at that point, the amount of money they raised for their charity is capped.

“Beyond the Edge” will be hosted by sports commentator Mauro Ranallo, and will consist of celebrities including “Real Housewives” cast member Eboni K. Williams, first openly gay “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, and NBA player Metta World Peace, among others.

“Beyond the Edge” premieres March 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern; one week after the premiere of “Survivor 42.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The two-hour season 42 premiere will air on March 9.