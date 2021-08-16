Survivor Alum is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Survivor and The Amazing Race alum Nadiya Anderson is pregnant with her second child! She shared the happy news on Instagram with a series of pictures alongside her partner, Kevin Taylor, and their first-born daughter, Trinity.

Nadiya’s twin sister is Natalie Anderson, who won Survivor: San Juan del Sur: Blood vs. Water.

Nadiya Anderson Showed Off Her Baby Bump in the Announcement

Anderson did not reveal whether she is having a boy or a girl. She also did not disclose a due date. But in the Instagram photos, her baby bump is clearly visible, suggesting the baby is due to arrive sooner rather than later.

Anderson wrote in the caption, “The past two years of our lives have been filled with surprises, wonders and memories that will last forever. Feeling so fortunate to see what this next chapter as a family of four holds for us and Trinity.”

Twin sister Natalie Anderson commented on the post, “So so so excited. Love you so much. Best big sister. 💜💜💜💜 baby bear coming soon 🐻.” Nadiya Anderson responded by praising her sister as the “best aunty x2 🥰”

Anderson Welcomed Daughter Trinity in November 2018

Anderson and Taylor publicly announced they were expecting their first child together just two months before the baby girl arrived. Anderson posted a photo of herself and Taylor surrounded by baby items in September 2018. She wrote at the time, “Oh Baby! 👶🏾 I finally have an excuse to eat doughnuts for ✌🏾. We’re adding a munchkin in 2019!”

Anderson said the baby was expected to arrive in 2019 but the baby arrived sooner than that. Daughter Trinity Noël Taylor was born on November 26, 2018. Anderson described her daughter as the “most precious gift, we love you. My dear sweet Baby and we can’t wait to start this journey with you.” In the photo, Anderson is holding baby Trinity in her arms while Taylor stands over them both with a big smile on his face.

These days, Trinity is an energetic toddler. Anderson has posted about her little girl’s love of soccer. In one post, she wrote, “No one’s telling her she’s not in the Olympics! Lol first soccer season in the books!”

In late May 2021, Anderson shared a video of Trinity racing around the playground with the caption, “I workout, just kidding I chase around a toddler at the playground.”

Anderson & Taylor Have Been Together Since at Least 2017

Kevin Taylor’s first made an appearance on Anderson’s Instagram account in September 2017. It was a photo of the couple at whats appears to be a red carpet event.

By April 2018, they were taking international trips together. Anderson posted multiple photos from a vacation to Barbados.

In the summer of 2018, they also traveled to Sri Lanka together.

It’s unclear whether they are married. The couple lives in Connecticut and marriage licenses are not publicly available online in that state.

Taylor Owns a Clothing Business & Is a High School Coach

Taylor is a high school track and field coach. Anderson shared a photo of Trinity and Taylor in February 2020 with the caption, “Visited Dada at work, Trinity’s first Track & Field meet! #GirlDad.” The Bristol Central High School website lists Taylor as the Indoor Track coach.

Taylor also owns and operates a clothing business. Taylor’s personal Instagram account is set to private. But he linked to his company account in the bio. That account includes a few photos with Trinity, including this one that Anderson also shared on Instagram.

Taylor’s clothing line is called “Kanopy.” According to the CT Company Directory, he launched the business in June 2019.