Naseer Sends Out Heartwarming Message to Fans

Last week’s episode of “Survivor 41” had many fans reeling from a double Tribal Council which saw two fan-favorites leave the game back-to-back. One such castaway was Naseer Muttalif, a contestant who fans developed a strong bond with throughout the nine episodes on which he appeared, going so far as to calling him the show’s “first actual hero.” In light of his elimination, Naseer has posted a response to his fans’ embrace of him on Reddit, arguably giving him the perfect conclusion to his “Survivor” story. Here’s what you need to know.

Naseer Is So Popular He Became A Meme

Naseer, a Sri Lankan-American immigrant who now lives in California, according to CBS, was warmly embraced by fans of “Survivor 41” almost immediately, although his popularity only increased as the episodes rolled on. His most notable surge perhaps occurred in episode 5, when Naseer had to unlock an advantage by saying a secret phrase, which in his case was, “I’m as confused as a goat on AstroTurf.” About a week after the episode aired, Naseer shared on Instagram that he had actually met a literal goat on AstroTurf. When the image was re-posted on Reddit, fans once again shared their enthusiasm for Naseer, with one user, for instance, declaring: “Omg I need him to win! 😩”

In a previous episode, Naseer had a confessional in which he said of himself, “That is Naseer!” This phrase, like Naseer himself, was widely adopted by fans of the show, soon turning into a meme which has been widely re-posted in “Survivor” fandoms, celebrating the contestant.

By episode 5 it became clear that fans had fully embraced Naseer as a favorite, with one popular post suggesting Naseer might be “the first actual hero in a while.” In a posting after episode 7, when fans were asked who they wanted to win, Naseer was the #1 answer.

Naseer Sends ‘Huge Thanks’ To ‘Survivor’ Community

Last weekend, on the night of Saturday, November 20, Naseer posted a message on Reddit to the “Survivor” fanbase, expressing his gratitude for the popularity he received while on the show. “Hi all,” he began. “I just wanted to pop in here to give a huge thanks to everyone.” He went on:

I never imagined I would receive so much love and support in my life. I love all the memes and have enjoyed laughing at myself along with you all. Survivor has given so much to me and I hope to be able to pay it forward. Your support and engagement with the show keeps it going, so thank you all. Much love, Naseer

Fans were overjoyed by the sudden appearance of the widely-beloved castaway on the subreddit, with the top-rated comment appropriately echoing the widely-beloved meme, “That is Naseer.!” A moderator of the subreddit also parroted the meme, confirming the user was indeed Naseer Muttalif by saying, “Verified that That is Naseer.”

Another popular comment responded to the post by thanking Naseer in turn, saying, “NASEER! You brought joy to us on our screens! Thank you for sharing a part of your life with us!”

Another user reacted by saying, “Naseer you were easily one of my favourite contestants in years and you brought so much positive energy to this season. Thanks for being part of the survivor community!”

Echoing a common sentiment among the community, another comment simply said: “One of the most wholesome survivor contestants.”

Naseer ended up placing 10th, and is the second member of the jury, meaning he will have a say in who ends up winning the season. In light of his elimination, Naseer has given a number of interviews explaining how he feels about being blindsided by his allies, Shan Smith and Ricard Foyé.

Whether or not Naseer may return to “Survivor” again in the future is currently up in the air. Although Jeff Probst stated recently that the show is currently taking a break from returning competitors, there is no doubt that fans would be truly excited if Naseer got to come back for a second chance. In the meantime, we will see him complete his role as a jury member in “Survivor 41,” come the finale.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.