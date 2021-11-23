Is ‘Survivor’ New This Week 11/24/2021?

“Survivor” fans may be wondering if the show is airing a new episode on November 24, the night before Thanksgiving, or if CBS is broadcasting a clip show like in years past. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Is New On November 24





Play



Survivor – Not Buying It Drama stirs between Naseer and Heather after she threw him under the bus at the recent tribal meeting. Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: bit.ly/1UirlMA Find… 2021-11-18T05:00:31Z

A representative for CBS confirms to Heavy that the November 24 episode “will be a new episode and not a clip show.” In the past, “Survivor” has sometimes aired a “new” episode that is actually just unseen footage from the season so far (called a “clip show”) rather than an entirely new episode with an elimination. But this year, “Survivor” is new on the night before Thanksgiving.

The November 24 episode is titled “Baby With a Machine Gun” and its description reads, “After a grueling season with no food, a warm meal is up for grabs at the reward challenge, and the immunity challenge will be a test of focus and balance. The remaining eight castaways are one relationship away from extending their life in the game or getting their torched snuffed.”

The eight remaining castaways are as follows:

Heather Aldret, 52, a stay-at-home mom from Charleston, SC

Erika Casupanan, 32, a communications manager from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Ricard Foye, 31, a flight attendant from Sedro-Woolley, WA

Xander Hastings, 20, an app developer from Chicago, IL

Danny McCray, 33, a former professional football player from Frisco, TX

Deshawn Radden, 26, a medical student from Miami, FL

Shantel Smith, 34, a pastor from Washington D.C.

Liana Wallace, 20, a college student from Washington D.C.

A ‘Survivor’ Winner Recently Thanked the Season 41 Cast In a Heartfelt Letter





Play



Survivor – Ponderosa Tiffany Tiffany loves being the Queen of Ponderosa and learning more about Fijian culture. Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE:… 2021-11-14T20:59:04Z

Denise Stapley, winner of “Survivor: Philippines” and returning player from “Winners at War,” recently wrote a lengthy letter to the current cast of “Survivor,” thanking them for “helping [her] love the game again.”

Stapley wrote:

We GET something out of this. We do. And not just a paycheck. It may be a voice, it may be courage, it may be a reflection or a shift in perspective that we desperately needed. Maybe its the simple adventure of it all. But we get something. Even if it comes with a side order of crushed ego along the way. I myself will haaaaaapilly continue watching from THIS side of the screen. No need for these 50 year old feet ever to hit that sand again outside of an exotic family vacation or a “Survivor” reunion. Nope. No thanks. Nada. I’m good. My lessons have been learned. My appreciations have been had. And I have the tattoos to prove it. #Endure #LetGo But thank you. Genuinely THANK you.

Thank you for helping me love the game again. For giving me a reason to once again yell “F#####ck yeees” at my TV. I don’t care that the season is shorter, I don’t care that I’m as confused as f#ck by all of the twists and advantages. I’m just having fun again. And hopefully you are too.

You can read the letter in its entirety here.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Rupert Boneham Has Cancer