A ‘Survivor: Kaoh Rong’ Castaway Just Got Engaged

Congratulations are in order for a Survivor castaway and his beautiful fiancee. Survivor: Kaoh Rong – Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty cast member Nicholas Maiorano recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kaila Frantz. Here’s what you need to know about them.

It was a Seaside Proposal

On Instagram, both Maiorano and Frantz posted photos from their big moment. Frantz wrote, “I said yes to forever… or at least to 60 years and then we can re-evaluate lol! In the meantime, here are some photos that are all the same yet slightly different!”

Maiorano’s photos featured Frantz on his back, piggyback style, which he cheekily captioned, “Would someone get her off my back, please!?”

Fellow Survivor cast members were quick to offer their congrats, including Wendell Holland, Michele Fitzgerald, Sunday Burquest, Peih-Gee Law, Natalie Tenerelli, Nick Iadanza and Brooke Jowett from Australian Survivor, Josh Canfield, Rick Devens, Chrissy Hofbeck, Davie Rickenbacker, and Stephen Fishbach.

Maiorano is a 35-year-old personal trainer and his fiance is a 34-year-old treatment coordinator at Prero Orthodontics in Beverly Hills, California, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Marketing in 2009.

Maiorano and Frantz met in May 2018. To celebrate their two-year anniversary earlier this year, they drove around Malibu — because the pandemic shut down all the beaches.

“Two years ago I met Nick. From that point on he’s been a stage 5 clinger. To celebrate we took a drive to Malibu where we then turned around and drove back home!” wrote Frantz on Instagram.

Maiorano Is a Survivor Record Holder

In his time on “Kaoh Rong,” Maiorano tied a record for surviving the most days without attending Tribal Council, which is 22 (Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Noble are the other castaways who have tied that record). He was part of the Beauty tribe and was only spared being voted off because of the tribe’s winning streak. His tribe also won after the tribe swap and then he won the first individual immunity after the merge, so a relatively unliked castaway made it to day 22 before he was voted out.

Part of the reason he was not well liked by his castmates was that he was very arrogant on the show. In his CBS bio, he even wrote, ” I didn’t have a hero last time I applied and still don’t. No human is a hero. I’m my own hero because I love the person I am.” He also thought he was going to win because of his natural charisma.

“It’s simple. [I’m going to win because] I’m charismatic and manipulative. This isn’t something I’m proud to admit, but it’s true,” he wrote.

Since his time on the show, however, Maiorano has become good friends with several castaways, both from his season and from other seasons. He has blogged for Rob Cesternino’s website and podcast network, and he competed on the Survivor-themed mini-competition Sequester in May 2020.

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41 and 42 in the spring of 2021.

