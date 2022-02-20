Nina Twine Pulled From ‘Australian Survivor’

“Survivor” fans across the globe have been taking notice of the newest season of “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” in part because of the inclusion of American “Survivor” legend Sandra Diaz-Twine and her daughter, Nina Twine.

Much to the chagrin of many American fans, Sandra was voted out of the show in episode 7, which aired last Sunday, by her entire tribe, including her daughter. Although Nina was able to survive another two episodes, her luck has run out, and she was eliminated from the show on Sunday night’s episode, although not because she was on the wrong side of the numbers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nina: This Might Be ‘Worse Than Being Blindsided’

This is Nina's hero origin story. We're so sad to see the Princess leave this way. Thanks for playing, #SurvivorAU. pic.twitter.com/agU6FzEqXG — #SurvivorAU (@Survivor_AU) February 20, 2022

Unlike her mother, 24-year-old Nina Twine was not voted out of “Australian Survivor,” and was actually in fairly solid position within her tribe. It was actually an ankle injury which took her out.

According to Network 10, Nina injured her ankle during a reward challenge (which her tribe won), and was in so much pain she had to be carried away by her tribe. She was then forced to use crutches.

At the immunity challenge, host Jonathan LaPaglia explained to the tribes that Nina had suffered an avulsion fracture, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, occurs when “a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.” It usually does not require surgery to heal, though competing on a physical excursion like “Survivor” would be out of the question. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Treatment…typically includes resting and icing the affected area, followed by controlled exercises that help…promote bone healing.” As a result, Nina was forced to leave the game.

As a result of the medical evacuation, no one was voted out of Sunday night’s episode.

Nina’s departure for injury-related reasons is the second of the season. In episode 5, 26-year-old Alex Frost pleaded with his tribe to vote him out after he suffered a back injury. When it became clear at Tribal Council that almost none of the tribe would respect his wishes and vote him out, he decided to voluntarily leave the game instead. That night’s Tribal ended without a formal vote, and with Alex quitting the game.

Episode 10 Ended in Tears Across the Board

Nina, who set out to prove herself as a “Survivor” player and play a game independent from her mother and her game, was understandably emotionally distraught by the decision. “I can’t decide if this is worse than being blindsided,” she said. Then, to both tribes, she added, “These guys made this opportunity and this experience even better than I thought it was going to be.”

Nina was not the only contestant who got emotional about the incident, either. As LaPaglia explained the situation, members of both tribes were in tears.

Clearly, Nina Twine had much more to prove, and the strong bond she developed with both tribes (each of which she was on at separate points in the game) proves that she likely took after her mother when it comes to her social skills in the game. Whether she will get another shot in U.S. or “Australian Survivor” is yet to be seen, but fans will undoubtably be eager to see it.

In an Instagram post shortly before Sunday’s episode, Nina teased the episode (and her own emotional rollercoaster) by saying, “It is going to be one heck of a week! What do you think is going to go down??? Make sure you tune in. You may even shed a few tears.”

“Australian Survivor” airs Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights on Network 10 for Australian viewers. American “Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The two-hour season 42 premiere airs on March 9.