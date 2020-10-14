Olympians Who Competed on ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Amazing Race’ & ‘Big Brother’

It’s no secret that both Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother are grueling competitions. Sure, there are mental challenges galore, but there are also a lot of physical challenges that demand competitors be in top shape. So it’s no wonder that several Olympians have appeared on the CBS reality shows. Here are all the ones who have competed on Survivor</i, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother so far, including a new team of Olympic hurdlers set to embark on The Amazing Race 32 when it premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Elizabeth Beisel, Survivor

Beisel competed on the 39th season of Survivor, “Island of the Idols,” which aired in the fall of 2019. She finished in ninth place but won something even better than the million-dollar prize — she has been dating fellow castaway Jack Nichting since they filmed the show.

In the Olympics, Beisel qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She swims the 400-meter individual medley, earning silver in 2012 and placing sixth in 2016. In 2012, she also won the bronze medal in the 200-meter backstroke.

Crystal Cox, Survivor

Crystal Cox's Greatest HitsI love Goddess Crystal. She is MASSIVE and a CRUSHER OF MEN. Her blazin' speed is unchalleneged! Here are her best moments from episodes 1-8. And while the vid may seem to rag at her from the outset, it picks up and demonstrates Crystal's 4 B's in dominating Survivor. MASSIVE CRYSTAL 4 LIFE! EAT YO… 2008-11-09T01:14:22Z

Cox finished sixth on Survivor: Gabon, the 17th season of the show that aired in the fall of 2008. Cox was an Olympian who won gold in the women’s 4×400 meter relay at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics. However, in 2012 she admitted to doping and was stripped of the gold medal, according to ESPN.

Aly Dudek & Steve Langton, The Amazing Race

Exclusive Clip: Unfair Advantage for the Olympians on 'The Amazing Race'?Aly Dudek and Steven Langton went to the Olympics for speed skating and bobsledding, respectively, so they seem to strike gold when they are faced with an Amazing Race ice-skating challenge in Nagano, Japan. 2015-02-27T23:34:50Z

Dudek and Langton competed on The Amazing Race 26, which aired in the spring of 2015. They finished in sixth place after struggling on a challenge in Namibia and then getting U-turned by another team.

Dudek and Langton met at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where Dudek competed in speed skating and Langton competed in bobsledding. Dudek did not medal in 2014, but she did earn the bronze medal in the 3000-meter relay at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Langton earned two silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in both the two-man and four-man events.

LaVonne Idlette & Kellie Wells-Brinkley, The Amazing Race

These two Olympians haven’t yet competed on their reality show — well, they have, but it hasn’t aired yet. So you’ll have to tune in Wednesdays this fall on CBS to find out how they do.

Idlette and Wells-Brinkley are Hampton University track and field teammates. Wells-Brinkley earned the bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, beating out fellow U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones by a tenth of a second in the finals to get on the podium. Idlette competed in the same event at the same Olympics, but she was representing the Dominican Republic.

Lolo Jones, Big Brother

Lolo Jones punches 2008 Olympics ticket with thrilling 100m run at trials | NBC SportsLolo Jones clinched her spot on the 2008 Olympic team with a memorable victory in the women's 100m hurdles final at Olympic trials #NBCSports #LoloJones » Subscribe to NBC Sports: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports?sub… » Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com: http://www.nbcsports.com/live NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original… 2020-08-12T11:30:07Z

Speaking of Lolo Jones, she is a two-time Olympian — one of only nine Americans to compete at the Summer and Winter Olympics in different sports. She finished fourth at the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles, then went on to represent the United States in bobsledding at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Jones competed on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in third place behind former NFL running back Ricky Williams and singer Tamar Braxton.

Ryan Lochte, Big Brother

Lochte Gold – Men's 400m Individual Medley | London 2012 OlympicsHighlights of the Men's 400m Individual Medley final in which USA's Ryan Lochte won Gold during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Swimming has featured on the programme of all editions of the Games since 1896. The very first Olympic events were freestyle (crawl) or breaststroke. Backstroke was added in 1904. In the 1940s, breaststrokers discovered… 2012-07-29T12:37:52Z

Lochte also appeared on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, though he was ousted on day 13 in 10th place.

Lochte was an Olympic swimmer, earning 12 medals between the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics. He is actually the second-most decorated Olympic swimmer in medal count behind Michael Phelps, and he currently still holds the world records in the 200-meter individual medley on both the long and short course. He also holds two relay world records as part of Team USA.

Katrina Radke, Survivor

Katrina Radke on SurvivorOlympian Katrina Radke will compete during the "Survivor" season finale on CBS. Tune in Wednesday December 20th. 2017-12-20T22:13:08Z

Radke appeared on Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers, the 35th season of the show that aired in the fall of 2017. You may not remember her, however, because she was the first person voted out.

She was an Olympian who swam at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul when she was just a high school student. She finished fifth in the women’s 200-meter butterfly. Then for more than a decade, Radke struggled with chronic fatigue syndrome. She finally reappeared in the sport of swimming at the 2004 Olympic trials. She didn’t qualify for the Olympics, but it was an incredible achievement to even be there competing.

The Amazing Race returns for its 32nd season on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

