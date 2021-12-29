‘Survivor’ Alum Had An ‘Identity Crisis’ After Winning

A “Survivor” winner opened up in a new interview about having a “full-on identity crisis” after winning the game. Read on to find out how Parvati Shallow’s “Cook Islands” experience affected her gameplay in “Micronesia” and why she had so much trouble getting back into her regular life after winning the game.

After ‘Cook Islands,’ People Called Parvati A ‘Bad Role Model’





Play



Parvati Shallow on her “Identity Crisis” & “Meltdown” After Winning Survivor #ParvatiShallow #BTVR #BehindtheVelvetRope #DavidYontef #Survivor #SurvivorWinner #IdentityCrisis Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef: Parvati Shallow – (on Winning Survivor, Being on Everyone's "Best Player" List, & Her Game Legacy) FULL INTERVIEW ON: APPLE PODCASTS: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-the-velvet-rope/id1496557812 SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/75W57yiAXjzq2uBtz4OwZl Parvati Shallow steps Behind The Rope. Survivor Winner, Parvati Shallow. Parvati is on EVERY “Best Survivor Players… 2021-09-22T23:00:19Z

In an interview on the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” four-time “Survivor” castaway Parvati Shallow talked about her evolution as a player, which stemmed from how people reacted to her first season, “Cook Islands,” back in 2006 — a season Parvati herself says was mostly about “having fun” for her.

“All I was doing in season 13 was having fun. That was my No. 1 [goal],” said Parvati. “I was having fun. I was making friends and it was flirting. This was my normal life. I was a waitress and a bartender. That is how I made money and supported myself, flirting with people. And I just did the same thing in season 13, did the same thing and it got me far.”

Parvati did finish in sixth place that season and definitely charmed her way nearly to the finale. But she was not ready for the backlash when the season aired.

“People were like, ‘Oh, you’re a bad role model for women. And you’re like, using your feminine charms,'” said Parvati. “It was just like this whole blowback from season 13.”

The Blowback Made Parvati Resolve to Toughen Up Her Game





Play



Video Video related to ‘survivor’ alum had an ‘identity crisis’ after winning 2021-12-29T10:28:01-05:00

After seeing people’s reaction to her the first time, when she was asked to return for “Micronesia” three seasons later, Parvati vowed to “destroy everyone.”

“I had a different strategy,” said Parvati, adding, “At the time of ‘Cook Islands,’ I wasn’t really down to be this like backstabber person and I didn’t have access to [that part of me]. But when they called me to come back the second time, I wanted to win and I knew more about what the game required in order to win. And I knew I would have to give myself more acceptance in being this pirate.

“So I read all these books … like really went into this Machiavellian world where it was OK to like kill people and betray them and be their best friends and then steal their pot of gold and like make off with their wife.”

And it worked for her. Parvati’s Black Widow alliance with Alexis Jones, Amanda Kimmel, Cirie Fields, and Natalie Bolton made up five of the final six castaways and the full final four (Parvati, Amanda, Cirie, and Natalie), with Parvati winning the title of Sole Survivor by a 5-3 vote over Amanda.

Parvati Said She Was Excited To Step Into That Role But It Came At A Price





Play



Video Video related to ‘survivor’ alum had an ‘identity crisis’ after winning 2021-12-29T10:28:01-05:00

In the interview, Parvati said that she realized this “pirate” mentality was “actually rewarded” in the game of “Survivor,” so she knew she had to “turn the flame up and let that be OK with [her] in order to win.”

“This is an arena that I’m stepping in, this isn’t real life, this is an arena, like a gladiator coliseum. I’m walking in and when I’m in the arena, I am a warrior and I will do whatever it takes to win this game,” said Parvati. “I will do all of these dark things that I read in this book and I will do them gladly and willingly because that is how I’m going to win this game.”

But she wasn’t prepared to come home after filming and try to be a normal person again and it led to a kind of identity crisis.

“What I wasn’t prepared for was coming home afterward and then not having a real process to extricate myself from the arena and come back into life and my old identity,” said Parvati, adding, “The things that I did that were OK in the context of this game, that’s separate from who I am in real life. But when I came back, it was all meshed together and I had like a full-on identity crisis when I came home.”

“Survivor” returns for season 42 on March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Ricard Foye Reveals What Kind of Game Heather Aldret Really Played