‘Survivor’ Winner Alleges ‘Violent’ & ‘Abusive’ Behavior of Ex-Husband

Four-time “Survivor” player Parvati Shallow has been in the spotlight ever since her high-profile separation from her ex-husband, fellow “Survivor” contestant John Fincher, in 2021. Now, there are more details revealed about their tumultuous split.
Shallow Alleges Fincher Had ‘No Concern’ for Safety of Her or Their Child
According to People in a report Thursday, “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow, who filed for divorce from her husband John Fincher in August 2021, laid out a pattern of volatile and abusive behavior from Fincher. Shallow, who shares a daughter, Ama, with Fincher, has accused him of acting “abusive and erratic” while they were together.
In the court filing obtained by People, Shallow claimed that Fincher had commit both “domestic violence” and “verbal abuse” against both her and their daughter, who recently turned four. “Ama is not safe with John who is emotionally and verbally abusive and volatile,” the filing read.
Shallow also requested full legal and physical custody of their child, as well as that Fincher have no visitation rights until the custody hearing in court.
She laid out a story of Fincher blatantly disregarding concerns for both her and Ama’s safety while driving their van. An excerpt of the filing read:
I stood up with Ama in my arms and just as I was beginning to exit the van, John began to drive in reverse. Not only was the side door of the van still wide open, John could easily see that I was standing inside the van holding Ama in my arms. John displayed no concern for either Ama’s or my safety, as he simply yelled at me to shut the door of the van.
‘He Said He Would Kill My Whole Family,’ Shallow Reports
In a particularly egregious example of verbal abuse, Shallow alleges that Fincher told her he wanted her to “kill [herself].”
“I don’t care about you. I hope you kill yourself,” Shallow says Fincher said. “You can walk into traffic. You can jump off a cliff. I hope you put a gun in your mouth and blow your brains out.” In another incident, Shallow says that Fincher became verbally abusive – threatening violence – and ripped her phone case, over an Instagram conversation she was having with another man.
“John stood over me screaming in my face that I destroyed his life, that I am a lying, cheating wh*re,” Shallow said in the filing, “and that he will never forgive me. He said he would kill my whole family.”
Earlier this year, Shallow said that her heart was “exploding with grief;” though she did not go into specifics, fans are well-aware of her struggles dealing with both the abuse suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, as well as the recent personal loss of her brother, Kalen, who died at the age of 26 in 2020.
At the time of their separation last year, Shallow was awarded a temporary restraining order against Fincher, though that was dismissed in September. Whether she will receive the protective order against Fincher at this point is yet to be seen, and their divorce has yet to be fully finalized.
