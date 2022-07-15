‘Survivor’ Winner Alleges ‘Violent’ & ‘Abusive’ Behavior of Ex-Husband

Four-time “Survivor” player Parvati Shallow has been in the spotlight ever since her high-profile separation from her ex-husband, fellow “Survivor” contestant John Fincher, in 2021. Now, there are more details revealed about their tumultuous split.

Shallow Alleges Fincher Had ‘No Concern’ for Safety of Her or Their Child

According to People in a report Thursday, “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow, who filed for divorce from her husband John Fincher in August 2021, laid out a pattern of volatile and abusive behavior from Fincher. Shallow, who shares a daughter, Ama, with Fincher, has accused him of acting “abusive and erratic” while they were together.

In the court filing obtained by People, Shallow claimed that Fincher had commit both “domestic violence” and “verbal abuse” against both her and their daughter, who recently turned four. “Ama is not safe with John who is emotionally and verbally abusive and volatile,” the filing read.

Shallow also requested full legal and physical custody of their child, as well as that Fincher have no visitation rights until the custody hearing in court.

She laid out a story of Fincher blatantly disregarding concerns for both her and Ama’s safety while driving their van. An excerpt of the filing read: