‘Survivor’ Winners Explain How Youth Affects the Game

Last Wednesday saw not only one of the youngest people ever to win “Survivor,” but also a candid discussion about how age can affect the game, and people’s perception of other, especially younger, players.

In light of the win of 23-year-old Maryanne Oketch, who became the fifth youngest person to ever win “Survivor,” two winners weighed in on how youth affects the game of “Survivor,” and how strategy in the game has evolved since their time on the show, so many years ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parvati: People Are ‘Dead Scared’ of Young Strategic Players Like Herself

On Thursday, shortly after the season 42 finale, “Survivor: Micronesia” winner Parvati Shallow sat down with Tyson Apostol to discuss the season, as well as Maryanne’s win, on Tyson’s podcast The Pod Has Spoken. Parvati, who was 25 herself and also among the youngest winners of all time back when she won, referred to her famous “Black Widow Brigade” alliance, which was largely composed of young women. Among the others in that alliance were Amanda Kimmel, then 23, Natalie Bolton, then 32, and Alexis Jones, then 24.

“The ‘Micronesia’ women’s alliance really freaked people out,” Parvati said, “because if they see someone who’s young and attractive … and really smart and knew what our power was, and knew how to use it to advance ourselves in the game as a group, people are dead scared of that now.”

Of course, the female-dominant alliance led the charge to make up 5 of the final 6 (and then famously convinced the last male standing, Erik Reichenbach, to give up his immunity necklace only to be promptly voted out), and are arguably what paved the way for young strategists to be regarded as highly threatening.

“So youth, plus strategy and brains and social acumen, immediately gets you voted out,” Parvati said. “I think that’s why you see people coming out trying to play up their ‘Oh, I’m dumb,’ or … ‘I’m just an airhead,’ or, ‘I’m just a skinny wimpy pageant guy’ – because people are so threatened.”

Maryanne Perfectly Embodied Parvati’s Ideal Strategy

Maryanne’s ability to mask this strategic ability is, of course, largely what led to her win. As she said during the Final Tribal Council:

When I came into the merge, I realized that there was a trend. If you were young, like under 25, and you seemed like you were strategic, you would be voted out … So I basically had to pretend that I had no strategy, and then when there were fewer people, I’d be able to start to show my strategy further and further in the game.

“Maryanne articulated it at the very final Tribal Council,” Tyson, who won season 27, “Blood vs. Water,” added. “That’s when she was a big personality and tried not to show a strategic element to her game … Even me, like at my age, yeah if I see someone who’s like 21 and who’s really focused on this, I’m not letting this kid have this money – he hasn’t even lived a life that’s worth a million dollars yet!”

Parvati agreed, adding that “People who demonstrate a lack of control over their emotions seem less strategic.” She dovetailed this with Maryanne’s strategy, saying:

If you go out there and you’re like, ‘My strategy is to let my emotions go haywire, look like an airhead, look like I’m not involved in any of the votes, and that’s my strategy, and I’m gonna always be involved in all the votes but no one’s gonna know that, and I’m gonna make it all the way to the end, and I’m gonna tell everyone, like, “Look how I got you, look how I got you, look how I got you’,” those people are winning now.

Well, at least as of seasons “41” and “42,” these strategic yet under-the-radar, “lion dressed as a lamb”-style games seem to be the most successful. Only time will tell to see if Parvati is right and this trend continues.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 43 will premiere in September 2022.