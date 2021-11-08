Peih-Gee Law Calls ‘Survivor 41’ Twist Bulls***

“Survivor” alum Peih-Gee Law recently sat down with Rob Cesternino to discuss all things “Survivor 41.” On a November 2021 episode of “Rob Has a Podcast,” the former castaway shared her thoughts on Sydney’s elimination and the changes to the game.

Peih-Gee Calls ‘Survivor 41’ Hourglass Twist Bulls***

Peih-Gee didn’t hold back when Rob asked how she felt about the changes to the game. She told the podcast host that season 41 feels over-produced.

“The producers have been really heavy handed this season. I don’t know if it’s the editing, I don’t know if it’s inside the gameplay, a lot of it seems like it’s really prompted, “ she said.

Fans of the CBS reality competition show have been critical of the new season. The new twists and advantages have upset longtime “Survivor” viewers. One Twitter user wrote, “Too many artificial twists; not enough gameplay between players.” Another user wrote, “I love Survivor, but this has got to be the worst season in the show’s history. It’s all over the place, very unlikable and whiny cast. Jeff and the crew seem obsessed with twists and advantages.”

Peih-Gee agreed with fans that some of the twists seem unnecessary. Episode six, which aired October 27, introduced a new twist that gave castaway Erika Casupanan a historic amount of power.

In the episode, castaways competed in an immunity challenge for a chance to guarantee safety going into the merge. The castaways split up into teams by drawing rocks. Probst told players that if they pulled a grey rock, they would be disqualified from the competition. Erika and Naseer pulled grey rocks. After the competition, the winning team got to choose either Naseer or Erika to join their team and gain safety for the week. The winning team picked Naseer, and as a result, Erika was sent to a desolate island.

Shortly after Erika arrived on the island, Probst visited her and revealed a game-changing twist. He told Erika she could reverse the results of yesterday’s competition, forcing the winning team to compete in an individual immunity challenge and guarantee safety for herself and the losing team.

Peih-Gee shared her thoughts on this twist, telling Rob, “it feels so arbitrary. It feels like such b.s to have a win taken away from you, and again a lot of it is b.s…the whole hourglass deal was super unbalanced. I mean, if you’re offering the player who makes a choice immunity also. It’s such a no-brainer. I think they should have taken that out of the equation.”

Peih-Gee agreed with fans that the increased number of twists and advantages is making the game unbalanced. In the interview, she said, “it sucks feeling like it’s not a fair playing field, and I get everyone’s like ‘oh well Survivor’s not fair, life’s not fair. Yeah, no s*** life isn’t fair. This is why I play games because I like that games try to be fair and balanced. Life is already unfair, like I don’t want that. I want to go into a game feeling like I’m kind of on an even playing field.”

Peih-Gee Shares Her Opinion on Sydney’s Elimination

Castaway Sydney Segal was eliminated during the first Tribal Council post-merge. Sydney has been a polarizing figure this season. Some fans love Sydney’s honesty, while others were happy to see the law student go home. One Twitter user wrote, “Sydney got the karma she deserved #Survivor.” Another user tweeted, “WE’RE FINALLY FREE FROM SYDNEY #Survivor.”

On Rob’s podcast, Peih-Gee shared her thoughts on Sydney’s elimination.

“The first time I watched it, I could not be more thrilled to get rid of Sydney. I was over her. I was over the whole attitude. I was really worried I was gonna come on here and say a bunch of unkind things,” she told Rob. “But then I watched it again, and honestly, she actually kind of grew on me like I get that she’s gotten a lot of pushback she comes off entitled.”

Peih-Gee told Rob she appreciates Sydney’s honesty and thinks she would get along with Sydney in real life.

“She’s one of those people I feel like I might get along with her in person. There’s something about the attitude that I think is really fun, but it’s a bad look on T.V.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. “Survivor” season 42 will air in the spring of 2022.