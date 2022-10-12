Survivor 43: Episode 4 Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On last week’s episode of “Survivor,” Vesi tribe members Cody Assenmacher and Jesse Lopez chose strength over loyalty when they voted out Nneke Ejere.

Nneka formed tight bonds with her Vesi tribemates, especially Cody and Jesse. But her poor performance in the last two challenges put a target on her back.

Cody and Jesse admitted they struggled with the decision to get rid of Nneka. At one point, they considered getting rid of Noelle Lambert, the 25-year-old Paralympian. But in the end, they chose to keep their tribe physically strong and voted out their ally.

On tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” a new advantage will be introduced and another castaway will see their dream of winning Sole Survivor come to an end.

The drama kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode:

Survivor 43: Episode 4 Recap

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

8:00: Here we go! Tonight’s episode kicks off with the Vesi tribe regrouping after Nneka’s elimination. The Vesi tribe is going through it haha. They have no flint, no fire, no food, nothing. Cody says they are in “dead last” and he’s not wrong. They can’t afford to lose another member. Let’s hope they can pull out a win in one of the challenges tonight.

The Baka tribe is still annoyed by Gabler. Elie says Gabler is a “detriment” to the tribe. In a confessional, Gabler says he doesn’t trust Elie “at all.”

8:05: Time for a reward challenge! The winning tribe will be rewarded with ten fresh fish and…an advantage. Interesting. Jeff tells the castaways that the winning tribe will have the opportunity to still an item from one of the other tribe’s camps. Wow. That could shake up the game.

Here’s how the reward challenge works:

First, the castaways have to throw sandbags to knock down blocks. Next, they have to use those same blocks to move across the sand to another platform. If they fall off, they have to start over. Once they get to the other side, they have to land a sandbag on a hanging swing.

Cody is killing this reward challenge. Vesi is in the lead.

Vesi wins reward and the opportunity to steal one item! This is the comeback they needed.

Jeff asks the Vesi tribe if they have fire at their camp. They say they do not. They decide to trade their fish reward for the fruit and tool kit reward because they can’t cook the fish. Remember, they have no fire.

8:15: The tribe is deciding who to send over to another tribe to steal an item. Cody volunteers to be the stealer. Vesi is debating what item to steal. Cody suggests fishing supplies. Later, he suggests stealing their machete because that would really weaken the other tribe. The other Vesi castaways are hesitant. They don’t want to cause tension with the other tribes.

8:20: It is unclear what Cody plans to do. Cody arrives at the Coco tribe camp. He tells Coco that he came over to steal their machete. THE DRAMA! Cody negotiates with Coco. Now, he has leverage because they are scared he is going to take their machete. Smart Cody. He takes some fishing gear and some food. He got more than one item. He conned Coco.

8:25: Time for an Immunity Challenge! Here’s how it works. First, the castaways have to knock sandbags off a platform to find a pair of keys. Once they find the keys, they have to unlock a net, Then, they have to move a series of puzzle pieces to another platform. But they can’t just run the pieces over. They have to go under the net and drag the pieces to the other side. After they get to the platform, they have to solve a puzzle. After it’s solved, they have to bring the puzzle pieces up to a platform by climbing up a cargo net. Once they get up to the platform, they have to solve another puzzle.

Baka is in the lead. Vesi is in second place. Coco is in last.

Vesi wins immunity! Wow, two challenge wins in a row. Nice, Vesi!

Woah, Vesi is helping Baka? Could there be an alliance between the two tribes? Hmmm.

Baka comes in second. Coco will go to Tribal Council tonight.

8:40: The Coco tribe is talking about who they want to vote out tonight. The tribe wants to vote out Geo but Lindsay is paranoid about being the target. Oh no. Her paranoia is going to make her a target. Yup. Looks like Lindsay may be the one voted out tonight.

Tribal Council Recap

8:50: Time for Tribal Council. Lindsay is upset that some of her tribe members didn’t approach her to talk strategy before Tribal. You can feel the tension through the TV screen. Lindsay admits she was being too paranoid before Tribal.

8:55: Time to vote. Let’s see how the votes fall.

Cassidy: 1 vote

Geo: 1 vote

Lindsay: 3 votes

Lindsay is the fourth person voted out of “Survivor 43.”

Stay tuned for more “Survivor” updates.

