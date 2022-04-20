‘Survivor’ Contestant Dies of Heart Attack

The “Survivor” community received some sad news today: “Survivor: Redemption Island” contestant Ralph Kiser has died unexpectedly of a heart attack. Here’s what you need to know:

Ralph Kiser Dead at the Age of 56

According to Michael Allbright, the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at Wilmington College in Ohio who is highly involved in the “Survivor” community online, Ralph Kiser, who competed on the 22nd season of “Survivor,” died unexpectedly from a heart attack the morning of Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the age of 56, per his brother Gilbert.

Ralph, who was born on October 27, 1965, was 44 when he appeared on “Survivor.” He was a member of the ill-fated Zapatera tribe, which may be best-known for being the victim of a “Pagonging” (i.e. the systemic elimination of an opposing tribe) by the former Ometepe members, which was led by “Boston Rob” Mariano.

Although Ralph, a Virginia native, placed eighth, and was the second-to-last man standing of the old Zapateras, he may be best-known for his colorful personality, often misspelling contestants’ names (most notably Phillip Sheppard, which he once misspelt as “Philite”), and even voting for the eccentric Phillip to win as a jury member, despite most other contestants’ strong distaste of the supposed former “federal agent.” Ralph was the only person to vote for Phillip, with the eight other jury members all voting for Rob, who finally won after his fourth appearance on the show.

Ralph’s Inspiration in Life Was His ‘Farm,’ As He Was ‘Able to Watch the Circle of Life Go Round’

At the beginning, Ralph, along with five other members of Zapatera, formed an alliance in order in order to target notorious villain Russell Hantz, who was returning alongside Rob in what was originally meant to be a long-awaited “Rob vs. Russell” showdown season. Zapatera won a number of challenges in the beginning, leading the Zapatera Six to throw a challenge in episode 3 in order to get rid of Russell, despite Russell’s best efforts otherwise. This would prove to be their undoing, as Zapatera went on to lose three of the next four immunity challenges, giving Rob and Ometepe the advantage come the merge.

After being voted out, Ralph won a “Redemption Island” duel the following episode, leading to the official and final elimination of former NFL player Steve Wright, the only Zapatera member who outlasted him on the island (though only by a few minutes, as host Jeff Probst sprung a surprise second Tribal Council vote on the contestants shortly after Ralph left). Ralph would lose his Redemption Island duel the episode after that, leading to him becoming the fourth member of the jury.

Ralph, a Virginia farmer, described himself in his CBS bio as most like a combo of “Big Tom” Buchanan, and J.T. Thomas, both Southerners who went far in their respective seasons

Ralph also said at the time that his inspiration in life was “my farm.” “I’ve been at it all my life,” he said. “I’m always amazed at my animals – how they grow and survive. Being able to watch the circle of life go ’round and be a part of it is a very satisfying adventure that I never get tired of.”

Allbright said he will post more updates on Ralph as they come along, and Heavy will continue to update the story as need be. For now, the “Survivor” community will fondly remember Ralph as one of the most colorful and dynamic characters of his season.

“Survivor 42” is currently airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.