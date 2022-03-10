‘Survivor’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons

“Survivor” has finally begin the airing of its long-awaited 42nd season, after a nearly three-month hiatus. Season 41 in turn came after a year-and-a-half long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented filming from taking place.

Although ratings for “Survivor” have been steadily dropping in recent seasons, the hit CBS reality show has officially been renewed for at least another two seasons. Here’s what you need to know:

CBS Has Renewed ‘Survivor’ for Two More Seasons

A day after the premiere of “Survivor 42,” CBS has officially renewed “Survivor” for two more seasons, according to the Hollywood Reporter, taking it fully into the 2022-2023 television year. Though “Survivor” is not as successful as it once was, that is a high bar to mount, as “Survivor’s” inception in the summer of 2000 was a groundbreaking season of television, raking in an astounding 52 million viewers in its finale, with season 2 raking in around 30 million viewers each episode. By season 41, viewership had sunk to an average of around 7 million viewers per episode, but that is still highly impressive for a basic cable broadcasting show. Chances are “Survivor” is here to stay for a long time – at least until season 50, according to host Jeff Probst.

Casting for the upcoming seasons is likely currently underway, and filming for “Survivor 43” is likely to begin sometime next month. Filming for “Survivor 41” began on April 25, 2021, and lasted until May 10, according to Newsweek. Then, filming for the following season – “42” – began six days later, on May 16, and lasted until June 10, according to the True Dork Times.

Although CBS has not yet announced the official schedule and airdate for the season 42 finale, it will likely air in late May – probably Wednesday, May 25, given how most seasons contain 13 to 14 episodes. In fact, season 34, “Game Changers,” which was the only other season to begin in March, had its finale air on May 24, 2017.

‘Survivor 42’ Has Already Seen 2 Eliminations

As seen in last night’s premiere episode, “Survivor 42” has already seen two people eliminated from the game. First, Jackson Fox – the series’ first openly transgendered castaway – was forcibly removed from the game after he disclosed only one day before shooting that he was on lithium, which he had to stop taking once filming had begun.

As a result of the physical and psychological toll that the conditions on “Survivor” tend to bring about, Probst took Jackson aside and revealed to him that the risks were simply too great for him to continue on in the game, making him return to his tribe and explain to them that he would have to go. He left his tribe in tears, but Jackson was happy with his experience. “It was the best 48 hours I’ve had ever,” he said of his time on the island.

Lucky for the other 17, Jackson’s elimination meant that only one tribe would be going to Tribal Council that night, instead of the planned two. Ika – the blue tribe – ended up losing immunity, and the target was immediately painted on youngsters Zach Wurtenberger, 21, and Swati Goel, 19, for not succeeding at the puzzle portion of the challenge.

After much mud-slinging, scrambling, strategizing, and throwing one another under the bus, Zach decided to play his Shot in the Dark advantage, but unfortunately it didn’t render him safe, and the tribe ended up unanimously sending him home, despite the misgivings of some. Zach, however, went out with his head held high, and was grateful to have been there at all. “The opportunity itself means more than anything,” he said of his short time in the game.

Sixteen contestants remain. Who will have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast all the rest? Tune in Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS to find out.