PHOTOS: An Old-School ‘Survivor’ Reunion Just Happened and It Makes Us So Happy

There are a lot of Survivor alumni who pop up all the time on the show, on social media, at reality TV events. But we are living for this old-school Survivor reunion that just happened between the self-titled “Survivor Mom Squad.” Check out these photos and videos of what looks like an amazing girls weekend, which takes on a really poignant tilt when you keep in mind that Sunday Burquest is battling stage 4 cancer.

Six Survivor Moms Got Crazy in Minnesota

Top row, from left, the Survivor reunion consisted of Jill Behm, Survivor: Nicaragua, Lisa Keiffer, Survivor: Vanuatu, Leslie Nease, Survivor: China, and Carolyn Rivera, Survivor: Worlds Apart, and bottom row, from left, Chrissy Hofbeck, Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers, and Sunday Burquest, Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

What is so remarkable is that none of these women played on the same season, but they met each other over the years as part of the Survivor family and now they are best friends.

On an Instagram video recap of the weekend, Rivera wrote, “Forever Friends. Survivor brought us together and we are so blessed for that. Making memories that will last a lifetime! Love these ladies!!” Based on the photos in the montage, it looks like these ladies get together like once a year, which is so great.

Fellow Survivor alums have been commenting all over the photos and videos, just as delighted as we are to see all these amazing ladies hanging out together.

Angelina Keeley wrote, “All legends,” to which Teresa Cooper responded, “LEGENDS, for sure!”

Todd Herzog wrote, “This is literally the best!”

Denise Stapley wrote, “Love this! Much love and nothing but good vibes from here in Iowa!!!”

They Made a ‘9 to 5’ Music Video

Talk about go-getters. The ladies choreographed and filmed a music video for Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and it’s amazing, especially all the wine bottles that can be seen in the background. We cannot stop watching this.

There is also a video of them playing some kind of insane card game that we must find out how to play because it looks insanely fun. It might be called “Switcheroo” because someone keeps shouting that word over and over again.

It looks like they play all kinds of competitive games when they get together, which is great, especially because somebody yells at Rivera, “STOP WINNING EVERYTHING!”

The Mom Squad Has Been Supporting Sunday’s Cancer Battle

Prior to her time on Survivor, Burquest had been diagnosed with and beaten breast cancer. But earlier this year, she was diagnosed again, this time with esophageal and ovarian cancer.

She later updated her fans that the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and liver and surgery is out of the question because it would do more harm than good. So she’s undergoing chemotherapy, but her doctor was very upfront with her about how this is most likely terminal and she may only have one to two years to live.

