Ricard Foyé Explains Reality Behind ‘Guys’ Controversy

“Survivor 41” saw one of Jeff Probst’s signature catchphrases, “come on in, guys,” get nixed in an attempt to be more inclusive. Although the season 41 cast seemed fine with the original phrase when first asked about it, Ricard Foyé later told Probst that he thought it was time to retire the word. This caused some controversy among fans, so Ricard has spoken out recently to clarify the context behind that scene, and why exactly he suggested the change in the first place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ricard Wasn’t the Only Person Who Wanted to Speak Up

Although only a snippet of Ricard suggesting to Probst that he change the phrase made the air in the “Survivor 41” premiere, there was a lot more that went on behind the scenes. In a January interview with Rob Cesternino, Ricard revealed that there was actually a lot of discussion back at the Ua camp about the phrase, with several others wishing they had spoken up. Ricard mentioned Shan Smith, Sara Wilson, and Genie Chen as being among these people.

“It’s a bummer they cut out the fact that my entire tribe talked about this,” Ricard said. “We decided I was going to say something at the first challenge, because Sara and [Genie] Chen both agreed they wish they had said something as well. They also talked about working with youth, Shan as a pastor, Sara volunteering, they were like, ‘Ugh, I wish I had said something as well.’ And I was like, ‘I feel totally confident in doing that, I will do that’.”

Ricard added that part of the reason it was hard to speak up at the marooning was not only because everyone knew they had to make a good first impression among their tribemates, but also because production told them that this was a “special season” where there were no recruits; they were all “superfans.” As a result, Ricard explained:

And for one of the first questions we’re being asked to be ‘Hey, guess what, superfans? Would one of you like to say in front of everyone before you say your name that you would love to change everyone’s favourite show? Anybody? Anyone?’ And I was like, ‘what the hell’?

Ricard Wasn’t ‘Personally Offended’ by the Phrase, but Was Thinking of Future Contestants

When it came to why he decided to speak up, Ricard explained that although he was not “personally offended” by the term, he volunteered at a queer youth camp, where they “heavily” focus on inclusive language, and the power of words. It was important to avoid the word “guys” because, as Ricard put it, “I don’t know the other people in the room.”

So, he went on, “If a person in power, like Jeff effing Probst, is asking, ‘Should I use inclusive language to make sure every participant in this show is on an even level playing field?’ Yes, I’m going to answer him honestly and say he does not know us yet.”

“I’m just answering on behalf of other people that aren’t in the show yet,” Ricard said. “Clearly this cast didn’t care. We’re fine with being called guys, it’s cool. But we don’t know who’s coming on the next cast, and that was my main priority to focus on.”

In terms of the controversy, Ricard mentioned that there were a number of other changes which occurred on season 41 which fans either didn’t seem to notice or didn’t seem to care about, for reasons that confused him. Ricard explained:

To me, the most iconic line in the show is, ’39 days, 18 people, 1 Survivor!’ Massive. I cry, every single time it happens. That was cut from the show. It is no longer a saying in the show. I didn’t see a damn person complaining about that, but ‘come on in, guys’ has ended the franchise. It’s wild.

Despite some of the negative feedback, Ricard said that the response has been “overwhelmingly amazing,” with one viewer at Ricard’s premiere party even crying as that scene aired. “I got up to walk around, and they gave me a big hug,” Ricard said. “They were so kind, they said how much that meant to them as a queer person. The response has been actually really, really amazing.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9.