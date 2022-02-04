Here’s the Message That Jeff Probst Sent Ricard Foyé After ‘Survivor 41’

Ricard Foyé was one of the most popular contestants on “Survivor 41,” and indeed proved his strategic acumen all throughout the season. Although he was promptly eliminated at the final 5 due to his threat level, fans of the game have remembered him ever since as one of the legends of the season.

Recently, host Jeff Probst sent Ricard an artifact attesting to his, and many fans’, love for Ricard, and possibly teasing a return to the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Probst to Ricard: ‘You Were This F*@king Close!’

Ricard revealed on Instagram Thursday that host Jeff Probst sent him the tribe beach “flag” of Ua, the tribe of which Ricard was a part during the pre-merge duration of the game. On the “flag,” which is really just a wooden plank, Probst wrote a message to Ricard, which reads:

Ricard–

You were this.. f*@king close!

Jeff Probst

Survivor 41

In response, Ricard wrote: “Ua Tribe Beach Flag arrived today, signed by boo thang Jeff. It is a good day.”

Probst made his admiration for Ricard and his game clear while on the island, saying to Ricard during Tribal Council the night he was eliminated that “It sounds like you came out here with a lot of emotion that you had to keep bottled up, and that you’ve learned things about yourself, and that you’re going to go home to be a different person than when you came out here.”

After Ricard said he “fully believe[d]” he was “one of the greatest players in this game without being a winner,” Probst hinted that he believed this, saying, “Oh, some of our best players will never win the game. It’s just the way it goes.”

Three-time “Survivor” player Benjamin “Coach” Wade also responded to Ricard’s post, revealing that Probst had given him souvenirs from two of his seasons: “Heroes vs. Villains,” on which he placed 12th, and “South Pacific,” in which he was the runner-up. “Aren’t the souvenirs from our seasons the best?” Coach said. “I have the Upolu flag [from “South Pacific”] and the bench Jeff sat himself on from HvV.”

In Reality, Ricard May Not Have Been so Close

Although Probst seemed confident that Ricard was “so f*@king close,” it is not, in fact, entirely clear that Ricard was guaranteed a win had he made it past that Tribal Council. First off, he almost certainly would have had to either beaten Xander Hastings in the competitive final 4 immunity challenge, or won a fire-making challenge against whomever Xander chose to compete against him.

Ninth-place “Survivor 41” finisher Evvie Jagoda has also said that she is unsure as to whether Ricard would have beaten actual winner Erika Casupanan had the final 3 included both of them, and that it would be a close vote in any scenario. She explained:

[Ricard’s game] just didn’t translate as much [to the jury]– just because again, obviously he won the challenges, but the challenges are not in front of the jury, and we get to all the votes, and it seemed to me like Erika’s driving a lot of the votes. Maybe Ricard would’ve won, but for me personally, it wasn’t so obvious.

Eighth-place finisher Shan Smith has also spoken about how hurt she felt by Ricard’s betrayal, with her comment immediately after her elimination that Ricard “has my $1 million vote” made under the misconception that Ricard did not participate in her blindside. Shan has also praised Erika’s Final Tribal Council performance, saying in a recent interview, “Erika was a sure winner … she knew we gave everybody else no choice. We would have to vote for her. That was her move.”

In any case, there is little doubt that Ricard will be one of the first invited back for any potential future all-star season, and he has already stated he would love to return.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres Wednesday, March 9.