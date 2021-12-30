Ricard Foyé Reveals His ‘Survivor Mount Rushmore’

Ricard Foyé proved to be one of the most popular contestants of “Survivor 41” near the end of the season, with many fans praising him for his gameplay and strategic acumen. Nonetheless, his threat level proved to be too much for the other members of the final 5, who sent him to the jury after he lost the immunity challenge in the season finale.

CBS recently posted Ricard’s post-elimination “Ponderosa” video online, where the audience can see how he, and his fellow jury members, responded to his being voted out. As Ricard processed his loss in the day following his elimination, he drew a hypothetical “Mount Rushmore” of “Survivor” players he considered the best.

Read on to find out who Ricard included in his design.

Ricard Went Through Many Iterations of the Design

Ricard went through a basket of about a dozen iconic “Survivor” players from throughout the years before settling on four legends to form the “Survivor Mount Rushmore.”

Ricard starts off with Chrissy I think she was a phenomenal game player. I loved the fact that she was an older woman and made it really far in the game, which statistically does not happen.” Heather Aldret, who competed alongside Ricard in the game, and indeed placed further than him, was 52 during her time on the season. Ricard has said that she was his second choice to win after her top ally (and eventual winner) Erika Casupanan.

Other names that Ricard floats as GOATs include winners Sarah Lacina, Tyson Apostol (who he calls “a great player, but not phenomenal”), Natalie Anderson (“one of my absolute favorite players of all time”), and Jeremy Collins, whose relationship with Natalie in season 29, “San Juan del Sur,” he calls “perfection.” He also names Michele Fitzgerald, who was a somewhat controversial winner in 2016 when she won season 32, “Kaôh Rōng,” as “one of my favorite winners of all time.”

Michele, who has been open about struggling with some of the public backlash to her win, responded positively to Ricard’s mention of her in a December interview with Rob Cesternino. “I am honored,” she declared. “Honored!” After discovering that she didn’t make Ricard’s final four, she said, “At least I was there for a second…let’s leave it there, let’s just pretend that’s how it ended.” On Ricard including himself in the final 4, Michele said, “Why not, Ricard? Yes. What a king. It’s his Ponderosa, it’s his world, we’re all just living in it, and I’m happy. He’s a legend.”

Ricard’s Final Four Included Two Winners and Two Non-Winners

When it came to notorious “Survivor” villain Russell Hantz, Ricard said that the controversial player could “just go right back in the box. I do not like his gameplay and I do not like his saboteur-type behavior.” Of another “Survivor” villain – “Boston” Rob Mariano, Ricard said, “it took you a lot of times to win. A lot of times.” As a result, Ricard did not include the five-time player and one-time mentor on his “Mount Rushmore.” “You already have your idol, massive face on an island,” Ricard said, referring to the statues made of him and Sandra Diaz-Twine on season 39, “Island of the Idols.” “You don’t need this one as well.”

Nonetheless, Ricard’s semi-final design included two-time winner Sandra, other two-time winner Tony Vlachos (“you kind of dethroned the Queen,” Ricard said, referring to his two-time win in season 40, “Winners at War,” “so Queen Tony, here you are”), as well as Jeremy, and legendary four-time player Cirie Fields.

“Some phenomenal game players just never get the opportunity to win,” Ricard said, referring to host Jeff Probst’s own comment about Ricard in the Tribal Council in which he was eliminated. “Season 41 should’ve been Ricard,” Ricard continued. “Ricard should have got the million dollars, just like Cirie should have.”

However, Ricard makes one final edit before finalizing the design: he ends by replacing Jeremy with himself. “One of the most iconic players,” Ricard said, writing his own name on the board. “Drop the 4, keep the 1, ‘Survivor 41’ Ricard.”

Ricard also said that he is “probably going to be back within the next five seasons, and he’s probably going to win.” Although host Jeff Probst has said that “Survivor” won’t be having returning players for awhile, Ricard is likely to be at the top of the list once they do start looking, and it’s quite likely he will be accepting the invitation.

“Survivor” airs 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.