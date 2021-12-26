WATCH: Jury Reacts to Ricard After His Elimination

Ricard Foyé was known for being one of “Survivor 41‘s” flashiest players, becoming a fan favorite for his dynamic gameplay near the end, especially after his blindside of Shan Smith in the widely acclaimed tenth episode of the season. Ricard was widely considered to be the season’s biggest jury threat, which is why, despite his best efforts otherwise, he was unanimously voted out after he lost immunity at the final 5.

Fans might be curious as to how the jury – and Ricard himself – processed his loss immediately after being voted out. Luckily, CBS released Ricard’s “Ponderosa” video (which can be viewed below), which shows the immediate aftermath of Ricard’s loss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ricard Did Not Plan On Being Voted Out





SURVIVOR 41 – Ponderosa: Ricard

Although Ricard knew that his elimination was imminent in his final Tribal Council, saying that he was “not blindsided,” he also said that the whole experience felt strange because he had essentially never even considered placing anything but first. “It’s kind of weird thinking about being on the jury,” he explained in the video, “because I truly had not considered it, like, at all.”

He went on to say that it’s “weird to think that one of the four remaining people will be receiving my vote, but luckily two of them, I think deserve it.” Ricard revealed in exit interviews that these two people were eventual winner Erika Casupanan (who did receive Ricard’s vote), and Erika’s number one ally and fourth-place finisher Heather Aldret.

He later said of his time at Ponderosa, “I did not feel like myself at all. Do I focus my emotion on being out of the game? Do I focus on feeling betrayed? Do I focus on playing such an awesome game? I feel cocky, but I’m so serious. I did not anticipate being here, at all. I thought I would say [to jury members], ‘Hey, thanks for voting for me!’ and we would get on the plane home.”

Liana Wallace said of Ricard’s persona upon joining them at Ponderosa, “I think he’s still very much in the game…which can be tough.”

Evvie Jagoda echoed this, saying, “He’s still very, it seems, in his head about both the game and what’s going on at home,” referring to Ricard’s bombshell revelation that night about his second baby being due at home in a few weeks’ time.

Ricard also made it clear how proud he was of his game. “I personally came up with the plan for eight blindsides this season,” he said. “So knowing [my own elimination] was the only non-blindside of the entire season, it was cool.” He later said, “I feel so good about my game, even if it was a little ruthless and heartless at times, because I was focused on myself. I think it was worth it, because I played one of the best games.”

Ricard also said that he was “probably going to be back within the next five seasons,” and that he was “probably going to win.” Although host Jeff Probst has said that “Survivor” won’t be having returning players for awhile, Ricard is likely to be at the top of the list once they do start looking, and it’s quite likely he will be accepting the invitation.

Shan Gave Ricard the Cold Shoulder

Although Ricard’s old ally Shan Smith, as well as the rest of the jury, warmly embraced him upon his return, Ricard’s former Ua tribemate later proved that, despite her praise for his move immediately upon her blindside (saying that Ricard “[has] my vote for $1 million”), she was still not entirely over his betrayal.

“I anticipated a little bit of hesitation from Shan,” Ricard said. “I still don’t fully get it, I don’t understand why we have such tension…but, it is what it is.”

The day after his elimination, Ricard was the first to wake up, followed by Shan, who refused to even make eye contact with him. Ricard, who was surprised by such a reaction, said:

It’s weird that it may just be that – a story in the show that doesn’t translate to real life. It makes me very sad. It makes me feel like, ‘who was the person I was playing with?’ I thought the game would end and we would continue.

Ricard went on to say that “right now,” their bond was “nothing.”

In exit interviews, however, Shan has made it clear that she and Ricard are still close.

“Ricard is brilliant, he’s amazing,” Shan said in a TVLine interview. “I love him.”

“Survivor” airs 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.