Rob Mariano Teases ‘Survivor’ Return

“Survivor” alum Rob Mariano, commonly known as “Boston Rob,” made his reality TV debut on “Survivor: Marquesas” in 2002. Since then, he has become a “Survivor” legend, competing on the show four more times and even returning as a mentor for “Survivor: Island of the Idols.”

The 46-year-old is best remembered for his cutthroat, aggressive gameplay, which earned him a villainous reputation. In a CBS list ranking the top 10 best “Survivor” players of all time, Rob scored the number one spot, beating out former castaways like Russell Hantz and Parvati Shallow.

Rob’s most recent appearance was on “Survivor: Winners at War,” which aired in 2020. The Boston native has been tightlipped about his future “Survivor” plans, but a recent tweet made fans think he may be returning to the show.

Will Boston Rob Play ‘Survivor’ Again?

Rob recently caught the attention of “Survivor” fans after he shared a cryptic tweet about returning to the show.

The father-of-four took to Twitter on March 13 to express his excitement that NFL champion Tom Brady is returning to football after announcing his retirement a month prior. Rob tweeted, “And We’re Back!!!! …. “Just when you thought I was out they pull me back in” #LetsGo @TomBrady,” alongside a photo of him and the NFL star.

Shortly after, Rob shared another tweet inspired by Brady’s coming out of retirement announcement.

“These past two years I’ve realized my place is still in the game. Not on the couch. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Rob wrote in a tweet, “I love my tribemates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 7th season in #Survivor50. Unfinished Business LFG.”

The tweet was clearly inspired by Brady’s tweet that read, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Fans React to Rob’s Tweet

Rob’s tweet was clearly humorous, but that didn’t stop “Survivor” fans from hoping there was some truth behind the message.

“Okay but this felt real because Jeff Probst will very likely bring you back for season 50 and it will probably be called Survivor 50: Unfinished Business. So, save this tweet ya’ll,” one fan replied.

“Don’t tease me like this! The GOAT of football is coming back, the GOAT of survivor should come back as well,” another fan wrote.

Rob revealed he “felt done” with “Survivor” on a July 2021 episode of the podcast “Surviving Synder.”

Host Dalton Ross talked to Rob about his “Survivor” legacy and asked if he plans to return to the show in the future.

“I know you said you were done after ‘Winners at War,’ it’s a natural place for your ‘Survivor’ journey to end, season 40, all winners. Are you still feeling the same way?” Dalton asked.

“I feel that way, dude,” Rob replied.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.