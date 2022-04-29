Survivor 42: Romeo Escobar Comes Out as Gay in Deleted Scene

“Survivor 42” cast member Romeo Escobar opened up about his sexuality in a deleted scene posted to the All Winners Survivor YouTube page.

In a confessional, the pageant coach shared that he did not intend to keep his sexuality a secret, but after being placed on a tribe with Rocksroy Bailey, he decided not to say anything.

Escobar said that Bailey’s macho energy made him hesitant to reveal his sexuality, but in the end, he decided to tell his fellow castaways.

Romeo Escobar Shares His Truth

Escobar started the conversation by saying, “can I share something with y’all,” to which his castmates replied “yeah.”

He then told his fellow castaways that growing up, he did everything he could to fit it, from dating a cheerleader in high school to joining a fraternity in college. He said that he hid who he was for a long time, fearing that people wouldn’t love him anymore if they knew the truth. When he finally revealed the truth to his castmates, he received nothing but love and support.

Escobar’s fear that his fellow castaways wouldn’t accept his sexuality turned out not to be true. The season 42 cast rallied behind him and praised him for being brave.

Rocksroy Bailey was one of the castaways who supported Escobar and applauded his courage. He comforted his friend by putting his arm around Escobar and said, “very brave, Ro.”

Fans React to Deleted Scene

“Survivor” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the deleted scene.

“I wish this was on the show,” one fan commented, “It’s nice seeing more about Romeo and being able to get to know him.”

“OMG! I absolutely love how Rocksroy is right there supporting and cheering Romeo on when he shared his truth,” another fan wrote.

“Romeo is amazing,” a third user commented.

Romeo Escobar on Overcoming Adversity

Escobar spoke to Parade in February 2022 about how his upbringing prepared him for “Survivor.” As an immigrant who grew up in a bad neighborhood, the 37-year-old is no stranger to adversity.

He spoke candidly about the challenges he faced early in life, telling Parade he had to overcome many stereotypes.

“Growing up as an immigrant to this country, and in South Central Los Angeles, I feel that a lot of times, people don’t expect a lot from people like myself,” he said. “So, I feel that I’ve been able to overcome all those stereotypes because I feel that a lot of people, depending on where they’re born or where they grew up, feel that they will remain there their entire life. And I believe that your past does not dictate your destiny.”

The California native went on to say that he feels like his entire life has been about “overcoming stereotypes and proving people wrong.”

“I’ve been able to get out of those situations and go to college, graduate, do a lot of amazing things in my life,” he told the outlet.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

