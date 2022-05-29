‘Survivor 42’: How Romeo Escobar Went From ‘CEO’ on Ika to ‘Janitor’ Post-Merge

The Wednesday night finale of “Survivor 42” saw 23-year-old Maryanne Oketch emerge as the season’s victor, beating out Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar in a 7-1-0 vote. Although Romeo ended up receiving no votes in the end, he was widely regarded as a power player during the pre-merge portion of the game, largely dominating the two Tribal Councils his pre-merge tribe of Ika went to alongside his then-number one ally, Drea Wheeler.

After the merge, however, Romeo’s game seemed to fall off a cliff, as he lost his top ally in Drea and began playing a game from the bottom which was largely regarded by his peers as paranoid and scrambling. So what happened, and when was the turning point for the man who, had things gone a bit differently, could have been the season’s winner? Well, lucky for fans, Romeo himself has weighed in on his own downfall, and how he went from “CEO” to “Janitor” after the merge hit.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Fatal Misunderstanding Led to Drea Cutting Romeo

On Thursday, Romeo took the time to discuss his game with Rob Cesternino, where he said he felt like he was “running things” over at Ika, and that he was the only one who was never “brought up in conversations” when it came time to vote. Due especially to the tribe being relatively physically weak, he feared that Ika would be “decimated,” and enlisted Drea as his number one ally in order that, should worst came to worst, they would be the final 2 of that tribe.

“I knew that regardless of what happened, I would be the last Ika standing,” Romeo explained. “And technically I was.” However, coming into the merge, Romeo continued, “I felt like I went from CEO to janitor.” He explained that the reason he essentially went from the top to the bottom so fast was because he and Drea decided to split and essentially mask their alliance by branching out and talking to other people (“kind of like what Taku was doing,” Romeo said).

However, Romeo explained, “we did such a good job [of that] that Drea started believing it!” This led to Drea becoming suspicious of his bond with their former Ika tribemate Tori Meehan, which Romeo was crafting solely for strategic purposes. “[Drea] was wondering, ‘Why is my number one best friends with my nemesis? I can’t work with him’!” Romeo said. “So … that was what started the snowball effect of my game going to the bottom.”

Romeo Even Considered ‘Pulling a Chris Underwood’

Winning the final immunity challenge, Romeo said, was his crowning achievement in the game. Although he claims he “knew” at that point that he “didn’t have a chance to win,” he still wanted to prove that he was going to take himself to the final three, rather than be dragged there by others. “I wanted to prove that I could take myself there,” Romeo said. “No one had to drag me there as ‘the goat.’ I got myself there and I was really proud.”

Romeo also revealed that at one point, he even considered giving up immunity and putting himself in fire in order to take out either Mike or Jonathan Young. “I was pretty good at fire, so I thought, ‘You know? I need that extra thing in my résumé besides winning the last immunity challenge.’ [So] maybe [I] win fire, pull a Chris Underwood. Maybe it would’ve helped me, maybe not.”

When it came to bringing Maryanne, who was clearly the biggest threat to win, Romeo explained that it was a largely personal rather than strategic decision, in part because she was such a huge supporter of him whenever he felt on the bottom, largely because she was at the bottom early on herself (she was another contestant left out of the “majority eight” alliance at the merge). Romeo explained: