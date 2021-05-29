‘Survivor’ Castaway Recalls ‘Horrific’ Accident on Set

One castaway from “Survivor: Edge of Extinction” recently revealed there was a “horrific” accident that didn’t make it to air. Find out what happened to Julie Rosenberg and Ron Clark and how shocked he was not to see the incident on TV when the show aired.

Clark Said He Thought For Sure Rosenberg Would Be Medically Evacuated

Julie Rosenberg On Why She Doesn't Regret Playing An Emotional Game | EXTENDED"Survivor" S38 castaway Julie Rosenberg chats with ET Canada's Keshia Chante backstage, sharing why she she doesn't regret playing an emotional game. Plus, she reveals whether she would've voted for Gavin or Chris to win "Survivor". #Survivor SUBSCRIBE to our channel: youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: etcanada.com Facebook: facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: twitter.com/etcanada Instagram: instagram.com/etcanada 2019-05-16T13:46:56Z

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Clark revealed that one day, he and Rosenberg were going fishing and they were standing on some coral in waist-deep water.

He recalled:

I was talking to Julie and trying hard to keep my balance, and I started laughing. As I turned to her, I watched as she dropped instantly and disappeared below the water. I shouted, “JULIE!” and tried to make my way to her. She instantly stuck her head out of the water, and she was screaming. She had fallen into fire coral and it was stuck in her all the way down from her hip to her knee. She was screaming and blood was surrounding her in the water. Keep in mind, there are sharks out there, and 4-foot ones were always swimming in that area.

Clark went on to say that Rosenberg had “hundreds of pieces of coral” stuck in her leg and he was sure she was going to be medically evacuated — but Rosenberg was bound and determined not to be sent home.

“Blood was running down her leg and she was frantic. I watched her as she sat there, pulling the coral out of her leg. She dried her eyes and said, ‘I am not going home over this!'” said Clark, adding, “The coral infected her leg and she had all kinds of issues, but she never complained about it. She sucked it up and pushed through. Every day new coral would rise to the surface of her skin and she would have to pluck it out.”

In a funny little follow-up, Rosenberg recently posted a photo of herself and her son swimming in the ocean in Anguilla in the Caribbean and she captioned it, “Guess what we are looking at?”, to which Clark replied, “At me falling into fire coral?”

“Bingo! And guess what? Almost three years later, every time I am in the sun about 10 red dots come out on my leg in the exact spot where I fell!”

Ouch.

Clark Said It Was ‘Horrific’ to Watch and He’s Shocked The Show Didn’t Air It

Julie Rosenberg Has Applied To Be On 'Survivor' For 17 Years | EXTENDEDA superfan who has finally made it! Julie Rosenberg tells Arisa Cox what it's like to finally be a castaway on "Survivor" after applying for 17 years. SUBSCRIBE to our channel: youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: etcanada.com Facebook: facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: twitter.com/etcanada Instagram: instagram.com/etcanada #Survivor 2019-01-31T18:00:01Z

Clark also said that he thought the edit should have shown how “very, very tough” Rosenberg was to gut it out with all of this coral in her leg.

“The edit completely left out that whole incident, and I honestly thought we were going to be the headline, primetime story. Nothing. Not even a mention. I learned that if an incident doesn’t propel the storyline that there is no reason to show it. I do wish they had though; I think Julie’s family would have been very proud of her and that her bravery would have led to her getting many fans,” said Clark.

While Clark is correct in saying that the coral accident probably didn’t propel the storyline forward (and “Survivor” has thousands of hours of footage to edit down), it does surprise us a little that the show didn’t use this as part of Rosenberg’s story. It’s not like she was some nobody who was eliminated early on — Rosenberg finished in third place. Maybe it’s because she didn’t receive any jury votes to win the game, but still — that’s a pretty big incident to leave out altogether.

Rosenberg is now living the quiet life with her husband Mark and two children, Zoe, who turned 14 in May 2021, and Jake, who turned 15 back in February.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

