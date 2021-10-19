Laura Boneham Asks For Prayers For ‘Survivor’ Favorite Rupert Boneham

“Survivor” couple Rupert and Laura Boneham are asking for fans’ good thoughts and prayers right now as they face a scary medical procedure, hoping to rule out cancer. Here’s what we know so far.

In a Facebook post, Laura Boneham reached out to her friends, family, and fans to ask for “prayers and good vibes” for Rupert as he goes into surgery and they try to rule out cancer after he has been dealing with throat pain for “some time.”

She writes:

Please if you would be so kind and send lots of prayers and good vibes

to my hubby Rupert❤️ He has had throat pain and hoarseness for some time. Well, he finally had a scope where the MD discovered some uninvited cells that found a home on his left vocal cord. He has a neck CT tomorrow in preparation for biopsy/surgery on Thursday. We are of course hoping for no C-word and the best out come possible. I will update you as soon as possible

thanks so much! Love,

Laura

In the comments, dozens of “Survivor” castaways are offering up their words of support and love for the Bonehams.

“Sending love and good vibes to you guys. Love y’all,” wrote fellow “Survivor: All-Stars” castaway Lex van den Berghe.

“Thinking of you both. Love you both tons! If that elephant didn’t kill him… nothing will,” wrote two-time “Survivor” player Eliza Orlins with a heart emoji. She was referencing an incident involving an elephant when she and the Bonehams competed on “The Amazing Race” together.

“You got this, Rupert!” wrote “Caramoan” alum Matt Bischoff. “Much love to you all.”

Bruce Kanegai from “Panama” wrote, “Prayers, but he is too tough.”

“Sorry to hear this, Laura. He’s a beast. He will be fine,” wrote three-time castaway Jeff Varner.

“Sending prayers to you and your family!” wrote Ciera Eastin Morett, who played on “Blood vs. Water” with the Bonehams.

“Millennials vs. Gen X” castaway Jessica “Figgy” Figeuroa wrote, “Sending positive energy and prayer for Rupert.”

Laura Morett, Bret LaBelle, Will Sims II, Billy Garcia, Russell Swan, and many more castaways and loved ones also left words of encouragement on the post.

Rupert burst on the “Survivor” scene in 2003 when he played “Pearl Islands” and became an instant fan favorite. He finished in 8th place, but was immediately invited back for “All-Stars” and later played on “Heroes vs. Villains” and also “Blood vs. Water,” where his wife Laura joined him.

During “All-Stars,” CBS awarded a second million-dollar prize to whoever received the most votes from the viewers and Rupert won over such all-star players as the other top vote-getters Boston Rob Mariano, Colby Donaldson and Big Tom Buchanan.

Laura and Rupert were so popular among fans that “The Amazing Race” asked them to compete on season 31, which was the show’s all-reality-TV season. They were the second couple eliminated. Before and after his time on the CBS reality shows, Rupert has worked as a mentor for troubled teens, even starting his own organization called Rupert’s Kids, which he launched using some of his million-dollar winnings from the fan vote after “All-Stars.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance.

