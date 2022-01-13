Former castaway Russell Hantz recently revealed his plan to fix “Survivor” in a video posted to his YouTube channel. The 49-year-old has been vocal about his disdain for the new changes made to the game. He even went as far as to call season 41 “horrendous” in a December 2021 YouTube video. The “Survivor” alum is now sharing his ideas on how to improve the game.

Russell Wants More Food Rewards





Play



Video Video related to russell hantz reveals his plan to fix ‘survivor’ 2022-01-13T17:42:48-05:00

In a December 2021 YouTube video titled, “1st little thing that will fix survivor! Let’s make survivor great again!!” Hantz shared his plan to shake up the game.

The former TV villain told fans that the first thing he would do to “make ‘Survivor’ great again” would be to have more food rewards. Hantz stated that viewers want to see players rewarded for winning challenges. He even said he would help cover the cost of the food rewards, stating, “I have no clue why they stopped doing that. Some of the rewards were like a picnic. I mean, that costs 75 dollars? I’ll pay for it.”

Hantz also proposed a plan to bring back the food auctions that were featured in past seasons. In the video, he suggested that every player be rewarded $2500 to bet in the auction.

“Just give them $2500. It’s easy. You can afford it,” Hantz says in the video, addressing “Survivor” producers directly. “You give them 2500 bucks, and I guarantee you they’ll start betting accordingly.” Hantz told viewers that giving the players a larger amount of money will make them more strategic about how they place their bets.

Russell Criticizes New Advantages





Play



Video Video related to russell hantz reveals his plan to fix ‘survivor’ 2022-01-13T17:42:48-05:00

Hantz has been open about his disapproval of the new advantages added to the game. In a January 5, 2022, YouTube video, the Texas native suggested that the game has become too luck-based and needs to “return to the basics.”

“The game is becoming a game of luck and chance. Not a game of skill,” Hantz said in the video. “I think that’s the problem…we [the viewers] want a game of skill. Not pure luck and pure chance, and that’s all it’s becoming.”

Hantz isn’t alone in his criticism of the new season. Many longtime fans have criticized the game for becoming too complicated. They also took issue with some of the new twists, specifically the “Hourglass Twist.” This twist allowed castaway Erika Casupanan to reverse the results of the most recent challenge, guaranteeing safety for herself and the losing team and forcing the winning team to compete in an Individual Immunity challenge. Many fans thought this twist punished castaways for winning and rewarded castaways for losing.

In the January 5 YouTube video, Hantz also said that there were too many idols in season 41. He suggested that they reduce the number of idols, so there are only two on the Island.

“Survivor” fans commented on Russell’s video to share their thoughts on the former castaway’s ideas. One fan wrote, “Completely agree, there are too many advantages.” Another user commented “Totally agree! These advantages now are so confusing. You need a notebook to write them all down!”

Season 42 of “Survivor” will air in the spring of 2022.