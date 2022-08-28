Survivor: Russell Hantz Reveals What Really Happens at Ponderosa

“Survivor” alum Russell Hantz is opening up about what really happens at Ponderosa. The 49-year-old shared a few behind-the-scenes secrets in a July 8 YouTube video.

Hantz didn’t hold back from sharing the raw truth about Ponderosa, describing it as a “free-for-all.”

Russell Hantz on Ponderosa

In the July 8 video, Hantz pulled back the curtain and revealed some surprising truths about the mysterious resort for exiled castaways.

Hantz told viewers that Ponderosa has sparked many romantic connections.

“Just about everyone hooks up at Ponderosa,” he said. “If they have any kind of game whatsoever, they’re probably [going to] hook up at Ponderosa.”

Hantz told viewers that producers provide contraceptives and allow the exiled castaways to drink “as much as [they] want to drink.

Hantz competed on three seasons of “Survivor” and made it to the final tribal council twice, meaning he only got to have the Ponderosa experience once, on “Survivor: Redemption Island.”

Hantz told fans in the July 8 video that he never even entered Ponderosa in his first season (“Survivor: Samoa”).

Fans React to Russell Hantz’s Video

“Survivor” fans commented on the video to share their thoughts on Hantz’s behind-the-scenes secrets.

“I love to hear about behind-the-scenes stuff. So please tell us more,” one fan wrote.

“Man, I am loving these in-depth stories, Russ, thank you for sharing,” another fan wrote.

“Wow – love hearing the behind-the-scenes stuff. Only a few select get to experience those type things in their life. As someone who is trying to get on “Survivor” that is what I dream about. Keeping hope alive,” third user added.

“Love this stuff. Thanks Hantz,” a fourth user wrote.

Jeff Probst Talks On-Location Winner Reveal

The last two seasons of “Survivor” have featured an on-location winner reveal and an on-location aftershow. This format differs greatly from previous seasons, where the winner would be announced at a live finale that took place after the show aired.

“Survivor” producers changed the format to comply with Covid restrictions, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst revealed that the new format is here to stay.

“We feel really good about the excitement and energy that comes with doing the vote reveal in the jungle, immediately followed by an After Show when the players are still in game mode,” he told the outlet in May 2022. “It’s so vastly different from the live reunion show because it’s happening in real time. The players have not had six months to watch the episodes and be influenced by the criticism or praise they have received on social media. This is pure.”

“The live reunion show offers something different, where players are all dressed up and it’s as much about ‘what do they look like now’ (which can be very fun!),” he continued. “For now, the vote reveal in the jungle and the After Show is part of the new era and new format of our game. But like everything on “Survivor,” it’s always in a state of flow.”

“Survivor 43” airs Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

