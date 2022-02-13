Sandra Diaz-Twine Breaks ‘Survivor’ Record

Sandra Diaz-Twine is one of only two two-time winners in the history of “Survivor,” and has become a legend of the show ever since.

Recently, the “Queen of Survivor” returned for yet another stint on “Survivor,” this time on the Australian version, alongside her daughter Nina, in a “Blood vs. Water” season. And on last night’s episode of “Australian Survivor,” Sandra even managed to break a “Survivor” record, and a rather impressive one, too. Here’s what you need to know:

Warning: Spoilers for “Survivor” and “Australian Survivor” ahead.

Sandra Breaks Record for Number of Tribals Attended

Unfortunately for fans of Sandra, the “Queen” was voted off in last night’s episode of “Australian Survivor.” Although her streak on “Survivor” has come to an end – at least for now – Sandra has officially attended a record number of Tribal Councils throughout her time on the show (including the international version). According to data accumulated by Jeff Pitman at the True Dork Times, Sandra has now attended 36 Tribal Councils, breaking Parvati Shallow‘s record of 35 (note: the chart does not take into account international versions of the show, thus Sandra and Russell Hantz’s “Australian Survivor” appearances are not counted).

As of season 40, “Winners at War,” Sandra attended 32 Tribal Councils throughout her four competitive appearances on the show – 12 in both her winning seasons, “Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains,” 5 in “Game Changers,” and 3 in “Winners at War.” “Australian Survivor” brings that tally up to 36, with Sandra having attended four Tribals during the season.

Interestingly, Sandra, who is well-known for her lackluster performance at challenges and has never won individual immunity throughout her entire run, has held the record for most number of Tribal Councils attended while vulnerable for a while. That number currently stands at 36. Cirie Fields, who is also known for not excelling at the physical portion of the game, currently stands at second in this respect, at 33 Tribal Councils attended while vulnerable. Parvati, who has won four individual immunity challenges throughout her four appearances, comes in third at 31.

For those interested, Cirie and Rob Mariano tie for third in number of Tribal Councils attended overall, with both at 33 each, while Ozzy Lusth comes at fifth with 30 over his four appearances.

Sandra & Parvati Tie in Record for Most Tribals Survived

Parvati, who has played “Survivor” four times and made it to the finals twice, still holds the record for number of Tribal Councils attended while not being voted out, at 33. Sandra, whose elimination in “Australian Survivor” is her third, has played five times, and has also survived 33 of her 36 Tribal Councils. Hence, the two tie the record for the most number of Tribal Councils attended and survived.

Coincidentally, every time Sandra has been voted out – on “Game Changers,” “Winners at War,” and now on “Australian Survivor” – it has been on Day 16, a fact which she noted after she was voted out of “Winners at War.” “Day 16 got me again,” she said after she got her torch snuffed.

According to an article in Men’s Health (which was written before “Australian Survivor”), Sandra would now place fourth in number of days played overall, at 126. The top three would be Rob Mariano, at 151 over his five appearances, followed by Parvati Shallow at 148, then Ozzy Lusth at 128. Sandra would be followed by Cirie Fields at 121 days.

Although Sandra may no longer be competing in “Australian Survivor,” her legacy in the “Survivor” community as one of the greatest to ever play has only been fortified; surviving nine Tribal Councils in the seasons after proving herself to be one of the show’s most dangerous players is a remarkable achievement on its own.

As one fan online put it, her skill comes from her versatility. “She won twice playing more or less the same style each time, but since then she’s diversified and shown that she can play well no matter the situation or what the current game state calls for. That pushes her way over the top.”

“Australian Survivor” airs Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights on Network 10 for Australian viewers. American “Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 42 premieres March 9.