‘Survivor’ Star Reveals Hilarious Name the Players Call the Show Now

Scout Cloud Lee, who finished third on Survivor: Vanuatu, the ninth season of the show, has some harsh words for what the show has become since she first appeared on it. Read on to find out how she thinks the show has “gone soft” and the hilarious nickname the old-school players have for the show now.

Lee Said Old-School Players Now Call It ‘Survivor: Hilton’

Survivor Vanuatu Top 5 MomentsTop five moments of Survivor Vanuatu. 2011-09-10T08:10:12Z

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lee said that the show has gone soft and that it was so much harder back in the day.

“I think Survivor has gone soft over the years. Right after ‘Vanuatu,’ the producers started building huts, toilets, watering holes, etc. Most of us old-timers call the newer seasons Survivor: Hilton.”

She’s not wrong. We definitely remember conditions being harsher in the earlier seasons. She also revealed that they had to make toilet paper out of wet, fuzzy leaves, but it was “almost as good” as baby wipes.

Finally, she also said that while she wishes the challenges were as hadr as they used to be, she does like it that host Jeff Probst has learned to really rile people up at Tribal Council.

“Lately, the challenges have become a lot of puzzles. I like the hard, physical challenges better. The vertical maze on Vanuatu was one of the most difficult and interesting,” said Lee. “Jeff has learned to ‘stir the pot’ more at Tribal. At first, I didn’t like it, but I’ve come to like the chaos at Tribal now. It’s amazing that the show continues to evolve and hold our interest.”

Who Is Lee in Touch With?

Tribal Tiles from Survivor S09E04, VanuatuGet the app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/puzzle-cluster/id1460284314 #Survivor #SuvivorSuperFan #SurvivorGeek Challenge: Tribal Tiles The guide sits overlooking a grid of sixteen squares, each with a tile; the others must move the tiles (in four colors and with four designs) so that no design appears in the same row or column. Winner: Yasur Voting Confessionals S9 rory t… 2019-07-17T05:23:47Z

From her season, Lee said she keeps in touch the most with Ami Cusack, Julie Berry, and Twila Tanner. But she has also made friends with castaways from other seasons.

“I’m on Twitter with Bob and Peggy Crowley. Bob is my favorite all-time Survivor. It’s surprising that he has not been back. I also camped with the Queen [Sandra Diaz-Twine] on Catalina Island. She is a very funny person. I also am in touch with Ethan [Zohn] sometimes. Sonja Christopher is a friend. We often talk. I met her at our ‘Vanuatu’ finale and remained friends over the years,” said Lee.

She also said that she’s just too old to return to the game if they asked her, especially because she’s “sporting two artificial knees and two artificial shoulders.” But she “would love to go back as a coach.”

And as for the edit she received on the show, which some former contestants are sometimes critical of, Lee said what you see is what you get.

“The edit I got was what got on camera. It was totally me. Some people say that they got bad edits. It was my experience that if it got on camera, it probably happened lots of times,” said Lee in her usual frank manner.

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst on When He Thinks the Show Will End